Hades 2 system requirements: Early Access PC specs

Hades 2 system requirements: Early Access PC specsSupergiant Games
The hype for Hades 2’s early access is building up fast, but before it releases, how powerful does your system need to be to play it? Here is everything you need to know about PC specs for Hades 2 early access.
Although there is no word of an official release date for Hades 2, the game is already garnering major immense hype as Supergiant Games gears up for an early access release.
Before we jump into our early access thoughts and reactions in the future, you might be wondering what Hades 2’s system requirements. Here is everything you need to know.
What are Hades 2’s system requirements?
According to Hades 2’s Steam Store page, the following are the game’s minimum system requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz
- Memory: 8GB of RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon R7 360 or Intel HD Graphics 630
As you can tell, Supergiant has been reticent on the full details of Hades 2’s system requirements, only telling revealing the bare essentials of what is needed to run the game.
Luckily, Hades 2 is a relatively light game to run. Meaning that if your PC is anywhere near the current generation of processors and GPUs, it should run the game smoothly.
On its Steam page, there is no information for how much storage is needed. The first Hades recommended 20 GB of available space, therefore we recommend setting aside 20 to 30 GB for Hades 2.
We will update you here once Supergiant releases a full minimum and recommended system requirements list for Hades 2.