Disney Dreamlight Valley releases cryptic February 2023 update teaser

Disney Dreamlight Valley has released a new social media post that potentially indicates the release date of the upcoming February 2023 update – but the entire message is coded with emojis.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been hungry for the next round of content in the popular, early-access game. After a holiday season filled with beautiful decorations and fun quests, many wonder what the chilly month of February will offer, and what new friends they might meet around their towns.

Early information about the update that was detailed via Disney Dreamlight Valley’s 2023 roadmap indicates players will meet characters like Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen. Additionally, new Star Paths are planned for the coming months that will offer a range of new challenges.

While several teaser images have been released via Twitter over the past few weeks, a new update has fans ecstatic, as it may finally offer a release date for the February 2023 update. Unfortunately, the cryptic message has been coded with emojis.

Disney Dreamlight Valley teases fans with unclear tweet

In a Twitter post by DisneyDreamlightValley, the official account released what appears to be a confirmation of content via emojis.

The tweet seems to read as “Calendar: Olaf, 100th Anniversary Star Path, Home decor, Rabbit critter – 2/6/2023”. This content matches what is expected in the February update, but Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are confused about the date.

One player states, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN” while another fan questions, “Update tomorrow ?”. Some speculate that the update will drop on February 6, 2023, while others believe the actual release date will be revealed.

With so much to look forward to, many players have been eagerly awaiting any news that might indicate when the next update will drop. Hopefully, more information surrounding the highly anticipated Disney Dreamlight Valley update will become available soon, offering answers to the cryptic tweet.