Diablo 4 players demand 5 major things to fix “tedious grind”

In Blizzard’s Diablo 4, once the game has been beaten, it’s time for the endgame. Since its debut, the community has taken umbrage with late-game leveling and post-game content, believing it to be “tedious.” So, according to players, five solutions could make things a bit more lively and fun.

When you first set out in Diablo 4, the goal is to level up your chosen class and venture into unknown territory to see what horrors await you. For instance, a casual stroll through a Dungeon could end in complete disaster due to an unexpected visit from The Butcher.

Sanctuary is full of events and scenarios like this. It’s why players keep coming back for more, even to the extent of reaching the max Level with every class! However, one area of concern that has plagued the RPG title since its launch has been the endgame. Fans have repeatedly accused the later stages of gameplay of being boring past a certain point.

So, Diablo 4 players have suggested how the devs could go about fixing this never-ending issue.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 endgame needs changes to avoid becoming “stale”

Reddit user YouMayBeSeatedRL declared that they had the “Top 5 Things Needed in Diablo 4 for Long Term Player Enjoyment/Engagement.” They began by saying “It’s been a great game to me personally for 200 hours of playtime” and how they’ve max leveled two characters.

As many D4 users seem to have found though, the endgame can slow things down: “The game is beginning to run stale and I can’t see myself repeating the same tedious grind to 100 over and over and over without major quality of life changes and additional content beyond 80-100,” they explained.

To remedy this, the OP had five ways of improving the game’s endgame.

“Having every single Aspect in the game be available as a Codex Power with the ability to upgrade the Codex Power,” guaranteed item affixes to circumnavigate RnG, a World Tier 5 for Level 100 characters, the ability to instantly clear your Paragon board and not have the rebuild process cost anything, and finally more options and content variation for the end game.

The community jumped in with one player suggesting that these issues make “it obvious this game was not ready to be released” and someone else commenting “The fact we have to pay gold for skill tree / Paragon rebuilds is obscene.”

A cool idea that was upvoted a lot took inspiration from Ubisoft’s looter shooter – The Division 2. “Division 2 has this cool endgame mode where you would climb a tower all the way to the top. Could do that with Diablo 4 by having us descend through the layers of hell, with bosses placed in intervals. I feel like they didn’t utilize enough of the hell environment anyway.”

Blizzard recently unveiled their plans for Diablo 4 Season 2 during Gamescom 2023. A bunch of new endgame content is already in the works, so there’s a chance that Diablo 4 players could end up seeing some of these ideas appear further into the game’s lifecycle.

