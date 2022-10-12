Halloween director John Carpenter still wants to make a Dead Space movie

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Halloween (1978) director and co-writer John Carpenter has reiterated his interest in directing a Dead Space movie.

In addition to being a master of horror, John Carpenter is well known for his love of video games. This year alone has seen him enter the news for praising Horizon Forbidden West and disliking horse controls in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Years ago, the filmmaker shouted the praises of Dead Space, going so far as to say it was “ready-made” for a film adaptation. At the time, Carpenter had dreams of helming such an endeavor himself.

Nearly 10 years on and it doesn’t seem that particular interest will fade anytime soon.

John Carpenter thinks Dead Space deserves a movie adaptation

While interviewing John Carpenter about Halloween Ends and his favorite games, The AV Club asked the legendary director if he’d ever consider adapting a game.

For the second time in about a decade, he called out Dead Space. “That would make a real great movie. I could do that,” Carpenter said.

He went on to note his love for all three entries in the series, even the action-focused third game that most fans don’t look upon fondly.

Electronic Arts Dead Space 3 took heat for abandoning the IP’s survival horror roots.

A Dead Space movie by The Thing and Halloween director would constitute nothing short of an interesting project, to say the least.

And with Dead Space reentering the spotlight because of the upcoming remake, now seems as good a time as any for EA to explore transmedia opportunities.

The constant stream of games receiving movie and TV adaptations suggests the likes of Dead Space may one day get a chance to thrive in another medium, too.

For now, though, EA’s focus is on shipping the remake from Motive Studio, which launches on January 27, 2023.