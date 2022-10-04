Dead Space remake’s first gameplay trailer elevates the waking nightmare

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

EA and developer Motive Studio unveiled the first gameplay trailer for the Dead Space remake, which showcases intense horror and action.

Announced last year after months of rumors and leaks, Dead Space’s remake will finally hit stores in early 2022.

The all-new version of the classic experience will once more follow protagonist Isaac Clarke as he explores the USG Ishimura.

This time, however, the seminal horror game will boast improved graphics, enhanced gameplay, and a vocal protagonist. Apart from screenshots and a few other glimpses, little of the remake has been seen in action until now.

Dead Space remake’s debut gameplay trailer doesn’t hold back

As previously promised, Motive Studio has unleashed the first official gameplay trailer for Dead Space. The new look runs just over two minutes in length, showcasing everything from the upgraded visuals to the improved gameplay mechanics.

Though Isaac stars as a silent protagonist in the original, the remake features the voice of Gunner Wright (Dead Space 2 and 3). Notably, Isaac can be heard for a few seconds early in the trailer.

The first look additionally reveals glimpses at Dead Space’s zero gravity sections, necromorphs, and some of the more challenging threats.

In recent months, EA and Motive Studio have offered a drip-feed of information about the eagerly-anticipated remake.

One such detail made the rounds several days ago when developers confirmed that Dead Space will now feature a no-cut camera. This also means players will be able to explore the entire ship without having to contend with loading screens.

More gameplay footage of the Dead Space remake is bound to surface as the release date continues to draw near. And, fortunately for fans, the wait is nearly at an end.

Dead Space creeps onto PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on January 27, 2023.