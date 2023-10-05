D&D Playtest 8 introduces base-building Bastion system & cantrip revisions

The latest Unearthed Arcana playtest for Dungeons & Dragons’ upcoming rules revision introduces content coming in the updated Dungeon Master’s Guide, as well as some changes to cantrips.

2024 is going to be a huge year for Dungeons & Dragons thanks to a major rules overhaul the game is set to receive, originally codenamed “One D&D.” Wizards of the Coast is releasing revised versions of the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual.

While compatible with existing Fifth Edition content, the new books make significant changes to the current rules. These are currently in the middle of playtesting, with the designers releasing different waves of Unearthed Arcana for players to try for themselves and provide feedback on.

The latest UA, Playtest 8, focuses for the first time on the Dungeon Master’s Guide rather than revising rules for players and character class features. However, there are some interesting changes to cantrips players will want to check out.

First, it’s important to note that this is playtest content and is subject to change between now and when the new books release next year.

The main focus of Playtest 8 is the brand-new Bastion system.

This provides DMs and their players with rules for setting up a home, base of operations, or other structure for a party to use. They are meant to be places where the party goes between quests that provide other benefits and grow alongside the adventurers.

Starting at level 5, players will be able to create a Bastion along with their DM. Players can have their own if they want, and even characters without them can benefit from another party member’s Bastion.

The UA gives some examples, such as a Fighter making a fortified stronghold or a Cleric establishing a shine to their diety.

Every seven days of in-game time (or at the DM’s discretion), a Bastion turn occurs. At this point, the player can issue orders and gain rewards from their Bastion. This is also when players will accumulate Bastion Points, which can be used to earn magic items, among other benefits.

Players have a lot of freedom to determine what their Bastion looks like and does. In addition to basic facilities like bedrooms and kitchens, Bastions have special facilities to choose from. The former requires time and money to build, while the latter does not. However, a Bastion can only have a certain number of special facilities based on the player’s level.

The UA includes over two dozen special facilities, such as a Garden that lets players grow plants for money, potions, or poisons. Some options only become available at higher levels, like a Training Area that allows players to earn temporary Training Benefits.

Of course, players with Bastions will also need to deal with problems that may arise there. They’ll need defenders and hirelings, which come with special facilities or can be recruited if you have a Barrack.

While complex, Bastions seem to have a lot of potential, particularly in long-term D&D campaigns where players may need some downtime between major adventures.

Playtest 8 revises 10 cantrips

Though Playtest 8 focuses mainly on introducing Bastion rules, there’s still something here for players. Wizards presents 10 updated versions of existing cantrips that are meant to balance these spells and, in some cases, make them way more viable.

The changes are as follows:

Cantrip Changes Acid Splash Affects a 5-foot radius sphere and is now an evocation spell Blade Ward Now a reaction that imposes disadvantage on a melee attack roll Chill Touch Touch spell instead of ranged and with increased damage Friends Requires the target to make a Wisdom saving throw and targets are no longer hostile to you after the spell ends Poison Spray Increased range, requires an attack roll instead of a saving throw, and is now a necromancy spell Produce Flame Changed from action to bonus action casting, attack range increased, and can now target objects Shillelagh Improves at high levels and offers the option to deal force damage Shocking Grasp Stops opportunity attacks instead of all reactions and no longer grants advantage against enemies wearing metal armor Spare the Dying Now ranged instead of touch, the range increases as you level, and it appears on the druid spell list True Strike Allows you to make an attack with a weapon using your spellcasting ability, offers the option of dealing radiant damage, and deals bonus radiant damage at higher levels

The most interesting changes by far here are those to True Strike. The current version of the spell gives the caster advantage on their next attack against the target. Fans have largely called this cantrip useless, as advantage isn’t really any better than simply trying to attack twice. Plus, the fact that the caster has to maintain concentration until their next turn means a player can end up just wasting their time.

The updated True Strike lets the caster make a weapon attack right away, using their spellcasting ability rather than Strength or Dexterity. The player can also choose to have the attack deal Radiant damage instead of the weapon’s normal damage type.

Again, the content introduced in Unearthed Arcana may change between now and its official implementation. Still, there’s plenty here for players to try out, and it paints an intriguing picture of D&D’s future.

