Dana White’s Power Slap mobile game officially unleashed by Zynga

The moment slap-fighting enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating is finally here. UFC President Dana White has teamed up with juggernaut developer Zynga for the first Power Slap mobile game.

In July, UFC President Dana White hinted at an upcoming Power Slap video game. Today, Rollic, in partnership with Zynga, is confirming this speculation with the official launch of the Power Slap game. The mobile game, now available on iOS and Android, enables players to virtually experience slap fights.

The Power Slap game is based on the controversial sport aired on TBS and Rumble, where competitors attempt to knock out their opponents with a single, well-placed slap.

In the mobile game, Dana White serves as an in-game mentor, and players can compete with four different Power Slap athletes, with more to be added in future updates.

Players can create their own custom avatar or play as their favorite Power Slap champions, facing opponents in multiple career and training modes, participating in in-game events, and tackling live challenges.

Timed to coincide with Power Slap 4: Hintz vs. Turpin, which airs tonight, the Power Slap game brings the social media phenomenon of slap fighting to iOS and Android platforms.

The game will feature top athletes from the slap-fighting world, including light heavyweight champion Wolverine (Ron Bata), former light heavyweight champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz, super heavyweight Da Crazy Hawaiian (Koa Viernes), and welterweight champion Christopher “K.O. Chris” Thomas.

In an update expected to launch later in August, heavyweight champion The Bell (Damien Dibbell) and middleweight champion John “The Machine” Davis will also be added to the game.

Dana White, Founder of Power Slap, expressed his excitement at the game’s launch, saying, “This new Power Slap game is absolutely incredible, and I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience it.”

Despite initial skepticism and a flurry of mixed reactions highlighted in our July article, the arrival of a Power Slap game indeed piqued curiosity and interest. Some fans had dismissed the Power Slap game as a potential “s***ty phone game with a power meter for the slap,” while others were doubtful about investing money in such a concept.

Now, it’s time for the gamers to decide whether Rollic and Zynga have managed to turn around these initial perceptions.

The Power Slap game is now available worldwide on iOS and Android platforms.