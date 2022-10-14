Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs signs with Complexity Gaming

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Complexity Gaming has announced that their newest acquisition is none other than All-Pro cornerback Travon Diggs.

Complexity Gaming, one of the oldest esports organizations, is known for their partnerships with famous celebrities outside the gaming world.

In addition to their esports rosters, the organization also has a division dedicated to athlete and celebrity partnerships called Complexity Stars. This group includes athletes like J.R. Smith and Javier “Chicarito” Hernandez, and the DJ duo Lost Kings.

Complexity Stars is growing, perhaps with the most notable figure the organization has added to date.

Complexity announces signing of Trevon Diggs

In a press release, Complexity announced that Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has signed with Complexity Stars.

The 24-year old, University of Alabama product, becomes the first Cowboys player to sign with the organization one year after his first All-Pro season.

Diggs said, “[w]hile Dallas Cowboys fans know me as an athlete first, I’m also an avid gamer, and I’m looking forward to joining Complexity Stars to connect with more fans through gaming. Complexity and the Cowboys share the same hunger for greatness, and it was a natural fit for me to join an esports organization that understands the culture of sports and gaming.”

Diggs has been vocal about his passion for gaming, even playing Fall Guys with FaZe Swagg on an official NFL stream.

Diggs has also been known to play Warzone in the past before he was drafted, but appears to have taken more time to dedicate to football since being drafted to the NFL.

With this new partnership, though, Diggs is in position to show off that hobby and collaborate with other passionate gamers in the org.