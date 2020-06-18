Marques Brownlee explains why PS5 will be cheaper than you thought

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has explained why he thinks the PlayStation 5 will be much cheaper than the rumors suggest.

With the as-yet-unknown PS5 launch date fast approaching in 'holiday' 2020, there have been a multitude of questions aimed at Sony over their next-gen console, but there is one thing everybody wants to know, and they haven’t provided an answer...

How much will the PS5 cost?

Advertisement

It’s a question that Sony will be very much aware is being asked of them, and one that many expected to be answered during June’s PS5 reveal event.

While rumors swirl about what the price could be – with some people believing it could cost up to an eye-watering $1000 – Brownlee has decided to give his expert opinion.

Advertisement

After taking a look at the console’s aesthetic presentation and the two different versions available (the Standard and Digital editions), Brownlee addressed the question on everyone’s mind – and suggested that the PS5 could cost a lot less than you would think.

“I think it will cost $499 for the PS5, and possibly $399 for the Digital-only edition,” he said, which would follow a similar pattern that the Xbox One did when the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition released for just $249.99.

(Timestamp 4:15)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JztgJT547Vg

His reason for thinking the console could go as cheap as to $399 – possibly up to $449 if they don’t think removing the optical drive is worth that much – is clear. He said: “If Sony want 100 million people to impulse buy an upgrade from their PS4, they can’t really charge $800.”

Advertisement

The reasoning definitely makes sense; the PS4 has shifted over 100 million units in its lifetime, and that’s less likely to happen if it’s too expensive, especially if it ends up costing more than the Xbox Series X.

The new Xbox console also hasn’t been given a price tag yet, and fans are patiently waiting to see who bites the bullet and announces first, as that could play a major part in how each company prices their console.

If the PS5 Digital Edition does end up costing just $399, the same as the PS4 at launch, it will leave many expectant buyers pleasantly surprised, but for now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens.