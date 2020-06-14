CD Projekt Red reveals major changes between Cyberpunk 2077 & Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red revealed details about the game in an interview on June 9. The Polish company explained what major changes the first person shooter RPG will have compared to The Witcher 3.

CD Projekt Red made a name for themselves adapting the Polish novel series The Witcher into a groundbreaking RPG franchise. However, all eyes are on their upcoming title Cyberpunk 2077.

In an interview with German outlet Gamestar, studio developers Miles Tost and Philipp Weber opened up about the major differences between the 2020 release and their previous work The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

Cyberpunk's improvements from The Witcher 3

The wildly anticipated title was initially set to release in April, but got delayed until September. However in a recent interview, the CD Projekt Red developers opened up about new gameplay features, including improvements the game will have over The Witcher 3.

According to the artists, side quests will have much more depth and will be a living thing. An example given is a player could stop to eat food in the middle of an active mission, and things in the world would continue to happen around them.

The developer also explained that missions were designed to "only be canceled if a character dies" and not the actions they take during them. Hilariously, the two creators revealed that they kept "What's the stupidest thing the player could do?" in mind when writing quests.

They revealed that there are more to solve missions compared to The Witcher 3, and that that Cyberpunk will feature less map icons as thy team felt as though TW3 wasn't spaced out enough.

As far as what players should expect with regards to improvements, the 2020 release will reportedly be as big of a design jump as the Witcher 2 was to the Wild Hunt – which, as any fans of that series will know, was massive.

According to a financial statement made in April, the Polish developer reaffirmed that they are "on track" to hit their September deadline. Artists have continued to work from home to bring the project to its final state.

While there is still so much we don't know about Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that the team behind The Witcher franchise is doing everything they can to raise the bar even higher, which will surely result in another winner for the company.

H/T: ComicBook