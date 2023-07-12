Cool Cats NFT brand pounces into gaming scene with three new titles

Cool Cats, a highly-regarded NFT collection that made headlines in 2021, is set to leap into the gaming world with three new games to be released in late 2023 and early 2024.

Collaborating with seasoned gaming publishers nWay, iCandy, and Sync Studios, the brand today announced it is developing three new games to be rolled out over the course of the next year.

Cool Cats, the brainchild of artist Colin Egan (a.k.a. “The Catoonist”), erupted onto the scene with a collection of eye-catching cat characters that turned into one of the hottest NFT trends in 2021. In October 2021, a “special zombie” Cool Cat sold for 320 ETH, or around $1.41M.

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are digital assets stored on a blockchain (the same tech that powers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin). They can take many forms, from art to music, and yes, even pictures of cats.

However, the path hasn’t always been smooth for Cool Cats. After a meteoric rise, the brand experienced a tumultuous period, including missed deadlines, questionable CEO hiring, and significant value fluctuation.

Despite these obstacles, Cool Cats continue to operate in the NFT space and have a renewed focus on gaming. This newly-announced collaboration with gaming publishers nWay, iCandy, and Sync Studios marks an ambitious new direction for the web3 company.

nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a developer of competitive multiplayer games across various platforms. They’ve produced titles like “POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid,” a tag-team fighting game that allowed crossplay between Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC, and “POWER RANGERS: Legacy Wars,” a mobile fighting game with over 80 million downloads.

The iCandy Interactive Limited game will be an endless runner game, a genre that typically offers addictive, high-score-chasing gameplay.

cmichel The winner of Bored Ape Yacht Club’s “Dookey Dash” sold the NFT for $1.6M

Cool Cats will look to follow the success of Yuga Labs’ (founders of Bored Ape Yacht Club) popular runner game “Dookey Dash,” in which the player who recorded the highest score was able to sell the NFT for $1.6M.

Sync Studios, a mobile game studio, rounds out the trio of partners. The project they’re embarking on with Cool Cats will be a match3 game for mobile, a familiar genre for many gamers.

The move represents yet another significant crossover between the NFT space and the gaming industry, which has seen similar attempts with brands like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Dr. Disrespect’s Midnight Society.

While we don’t have all the details about the new games just yet, we’re looking forward to seeing what Cool Cats brings to the table.