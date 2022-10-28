Bioware confirm next Mass Effect game will be single player

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Mass Effect developer Bioware have confirmed the newest Mass Effect title will follow in the same footsteps of its predecessor’s and be a big single player experience.

While Bioware appears hard at work on developing the newest entry in the Dragon Age series, the company is still slowly chipping away at development for their brand new Mass Effect game.

In the latest Dragon Age: Dreadwolf update, Bioware General manager Gary McKay briefly spoke at the end about their other big gaming franchise, Mass Effect.

McKay said that there is a team “hard at work envisioning what the future holds for a new single-player Mass Effect game.”

From the sounds of things, the game is still very much in early pre-production and it is likely the development team will shift their focus on Mass Effect after they are done working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

While the new Mass Effect game was first teased back in 2020, not much else has been revealed about the game. The brief teaser trailer hints at the return of Shepard and fan-favorite character Liara T’Soni.

However, Bioware are yet to confirm if the next Mass Effect will be a continuation of Shepards journey, the events of Mass Effect Andromeda or tell a completely fresh story all together.

While Mass Effect: Andromeda was unable to live up to the success of the original Mass Effect Trilogy, the franchise is still a beloved video game universe. It has been reported that EA and Amazon have been working on cementing a deal that will lead to the latter then developing a TV series set in the Mass Effect universe, demonstrating the love fans have.

Bioware — and the Mass Effect community — also celebrate the gaming series of November 7 every year. With November right around the corner, time will tell if Bioware will choose this year’s N7 day to provide a new and exciting update on the next Mass Effect instalment.