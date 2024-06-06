Dragon Age Dreadwolf is now The Veilguard but fans just want to see the game

BioWare shocked fans by announcing that the next Dragon Age game, long called Dreadwolf, has been renamed Dragon Age: The Veilguard. But while some were disappointed by the change, most just want to know more about this sequel a decade in the making.

Little information on the next Dragon Age game has been announced since its initial reveal during The Game Awards 2018. One of the biggest announcements came in June 2022 when BioWare revealed the title Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Now, though, the developer has announced that the game will instead be called Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

In a blog post, BioWare explained the choice saying “Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience.”

Feeling that “the original title didn’t show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you’ll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas,” the developers chose a name that focuses on the player and their companions.

The new title certainly makes that goal clear. Dragon Age Inquisition players will recall the game’s ending confirmed that the companion Solas is actually Fen’Harel, an elven god also known as the Dread Wolf.

Given that Solas’ goal is to tear down the Veil separating the material world from the Fade, Veilguard makes sense as a hero-centric title rather than naming the game for a character who seems to be the primary (or at least a major) antagonist.

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of fans unhappy with the new title. One commenter on BioWare’s tweet said, “Dreadwolf sounded better imo,” and another called it “kinda weird.”

Others were more supportive of the change, with streamer saira saying: “the Dragon Age games have always been about you and your companions, not just the cataclysmic events and enemies surrounding them.”

But while some mocked the new title – including one user who shared a meme joking about how the characters guarding the Veil may have come up with Veilguard – much of the Dragon Age community had the same message for BioWare: Show us the game.

Fans have been looking forward to the fourth mainline entry in the series ever since Dragon Age: Inquisition released in November 2014. One fan put that into perspective saying “It is 2015. I am 21 years old. Bioware is teasing Dragon Age 4… Details TBA soon … It is 2024. I am 30 years old.”

Though many players are excited, others are tempering their expectations considering all the delays and well-documented staff turnover at BioWare, including layoffs in August 2023 that impacted around 50 people. This included Mary Kirby, creator of Varric Tethras and other key elements of Thedas.

Regardless of what’s in store, Dragon Age fans don’t have to wait much longer for more information. BioWare has announced the full reveal for Dragon Age: The Veilguard featuring 15 minutes of gameplay will premiere on June 11 at 8 am PT on the official Dragon Age YouTube channel.