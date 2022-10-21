PlatinumGames release statement amid Bayonetta voice actor controversy

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames have addressed the voice actor controversy surrounding the recasting of their game’s titular character, following calls by previous voice actor Hellena Taylor to boycott.

The drama surrounding Bayonetta 3 continues to grow ahead of the game’s release.

On October 15, Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor called out PlatinumGames and Nintendo for “immoral” conduct, revealing that she will not be voicing the character in the upcoming third instalment after she was reportedly only offered $5,000 for the whole role.

As a result, Taylor has been calling on fans of the series to boycott the game, with the situation now bringing to the forefront the larger discourse surrounding the role of voice actors and compensation for their work.

However, Jason Schreier reported on Bloomberg PlatinumGames had originally wanted to hire Taylor for around five sessions, each paying $3,000 to $4,000 for four hours of work in the studio, making her total sum closer to around $15,000.

Schreier’s sources then added Taylor refused the offer, wishing to negotiate for “a six-figure sum as well as residuals on the game.”

The role has now been taken on by one of the industry’s most well-known voices Jennifer Hale, who revealed via social media that she is unable to comment on the situation due to an NDA she signed.

After declining to comment on the situation for almost a week, PlatinumGames have now finally come out and addressed the Hellena Taylor recast situation.

In a message shared on the PlatinumGames Twitter account, the developer outlines their “sincerest appreciation to everyone who has contributed to creating the Bayonetta series over the years, as well as the community that has served as its foundation.”

The message then offers up support to Hale, with PlatinumGames stating she has their “full support” in taking on the role and that they “align with everything in her statement” made earlier in the week.

They then ask their community to “refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series.”

Bayonetta 3 is set to release on October 28, 2022.