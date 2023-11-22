Baldur’s Gate 3 players crave Sims-like features to spice up camp life

Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe that the addition of a few game-changing features from EA’s ever-popular franchise The Sims could enhance the game’s camp life.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised as “one of the best RPGs ever made,” and it’s not hard to see why.

The game offers players almost limitless gameplay options with a multitude of different pathways, romances, and environments to explore. Players can journey with a range of different companions, all with vastly different personalities and objectives.

But now, many hours into the experience, some Baldur’s Gate 3 players feel like the game could do with the addition of features from another popular series they’ve enjoyed over the years – The Sims.

In a highly-upvoted Reddit post, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared that they’ve come to the realization that many of The Sims’ features would make for an enhanced experience in Baldur’s Gate 3, particularly when it comes to time at camp.

“I wished the Camp was kinda like Sims lite, where I can decorate and change the camp but most importantly, I wish I could interact with my companions,” the player shared.

“I want to play chess with Gale or go hunting with Astarion. I want to dance with Wyll or spar with Lae Zel. I want make my pets take a bath or just play with them. And I want to do all of this when I want and how often I want.”

Many other Baldur’s Gate 3 community members agree, calling for Larian Studios to introduce additional ways to modify the camp design and experience.

“It does feel a bit odd that there’s (AFAIK) only one cosmetic decision you can make for the camp in the whole game,” another player stated.

And they’ve got a point. Players were quick to point out the lack of customization options within the camp, like how the user-controlled player is without a tent of their own. Others highlighted that some of the key items players receive as a reward for completing difficult quests can’t even be nicely displayed in camp.

With Larian Studios listening to community feedback and releasing heavily requested features such as the Magic Mirror, there’s certainly a chance that some of these customization and interaction improvements that players are craving could make their way into Baldur’s Gate 3.