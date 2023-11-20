Baldur’s Gate 3 player issues PSA for fans heading into Myconid colony

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found out the hard way why you should be careful revisiting certain locations.

With so many locations and even more items in Baldur’s Gate 3, it can be hard to keep track of where you’ve already been, and what items you’ve used or are intending to use. Thankfully, plenty of these items will either keep you fed in camp, heal you, or provide some handy spell or status effect.

However, others can leave the player with a rather nasty surprise. In fact, that nasty surprise can even be doubled if you do what one fan accidentally discovered.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player warns fans against opening Iron Flask in key location

As many may already know, the Iron Flask is an item in Baldur’s Gate 3 that, upon opening, will release a rather formidable beast for you to fight. Unfortunately, that beast is not exactly friendly, but the fight can be made a little easier if you open it in the right place.

Many players tend to open the Iron Flask in safer locations, especially since any allies nearby will usually flock to help.

However, one player has taken to Reddit to warn fans against opening this item inside the Myconid colony. Explaining that, while the Myconids will help you defeat the beast the first time, they’ll then “work their mushroom magic on it and bring it back to life” meaning you’ll need to defeat it all over again the next time you come back to the location.

While the post was meant to be a warning, many players took to the comments to either discuss the hilarious ways they’ve used the Iron Flask or to ask “Do I get xp twice” if they ignore the OP’s advice.

Whether you open up the Iron Flask in the presence of the Myconid colony or not, it’s worth making sure you’re very careful when reentering their realm, or you may get a surprise.