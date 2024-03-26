Is Azur Promilia cross-platform on PC, PS5, Android & iOS?

Azur Promilia is releasing on PS5, PC, Android, and iOS but will the upcoming gacha game have crossplay and cross-progression?

Azur Promilia is an upcoming title from the developers behind the popular gacha game, Azur Lane. With Azur Promilia pre-registrations now live, many players will be wondering whether it will have crossplay and cross-progression between mobile PC, and PS5.

After all, being able to play with friends no matter the platform, and carry your progress between devices is always beneficial. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about cross-platform play and cross-progression in Azur Promilia.

Will Azur Promilia have cross-progression & crossplay?

Manjuu has not announced whether Azur Promilia has cross-progression or crossplay functionality. However, as Azur Promilia is releasing on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android, multiplayer, crossplay and cross-progression would likely be featured across these devices. After all, similar gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail enable players to sync their progression across platforms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Being able to grind out levels on the go during busy commutes and then playing on a bigger screen from home is always going to be preferable. As always, we’ll update this article as soon as we hear more information.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Azur Promilia release hub for all the latest information surrounding the game.