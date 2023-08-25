Armored Core 6: How to beat the first boss

Being a From Software game, it’s no surprise that Armored Core 6 is difficult. If the first AH12 HC Helicopter boss is a bit too hard and you’re having trouble taking it down, here are some tips that’ll help you overcome the game’s first big hurdle.

The Armored Core series has always had a bit of a learning curve, and Armored Core 6 is no exception. The game throws a lot of options at you and doesn’t do a whole lot in the way of explaining what exactly you should be doing with them.

The first helicopter boss acts as a sort of filter or skill check, forcing players to have an understanding of their Core’s mechanics and how to use them. Seeing as there’s no way to change the difficulty, the only way forward is improving as a mech operator. If this boss is too hard for you to get through, it’s likely just a matter of still needing to get the hang of the game’s mechanics.

Here are a few tips that’ll help you take down the AH12 HC Helicopter, the first boss in Armored Core 6.

How to beat the AH12 HC Helicopter boss in Armored Core 6

Bandai Namco Armored Core 6 has a wealth of customization options, but none of them will be available to you for the first boss.

Seeing as it isn’t possible to customize your mech just yet when fighting Armored Core 6’s very first boss, you don’t yet have the option of changing up your mech’s loadout if it’s too hard an encounter for you. That’ll be useful later but, for now, the focus is on learning the game’s mechanics.

These are some of the things you should know if you’re trying to tackle Armored Core 6’s first boss but you don’t know where to start.

Stay on the ground as much as possible

Like the Dark Souls games, managing your stamina (or in this case boost gauge) is an essential part of combat. While flying around and staying in the air is something you may want to do as soon as you hop into the game, the first boss will very quickly teach you that you can’t do that in Armored Core 6. Or, at least, not without the right loadout.

If the first boss is too hard for you to defeat, it’s most likely that you’re overusing your boost gauge and winding up a sitting duck while the AH12 HC Helicopter guns you down.

You’ll want to stay on the ground and strafe around the AH12 HC Helicopter’s attacks until it fires a missile at you, in which case you’ll want to get into the air and start dodging around. If your boost gauge runs out completely, it’ll take longer to regen, so make sure you don’t expend it completely.

Being in the air is a tactical choice, not something you should be doing all the time. While flying around in your mech is fun, it’s not all that efficient when it comes to combat. Staying on or close to the ground and using your dashes to dodge is much more reliable than trying to fly and dodge midair.

If you’re wondering where the boost gauge is, it’s centered at the bottom of the screen right below the impact bar.

Armored Core 6 Both the boost gauge and impact bar are essential to keep track of

Keeping an eye on both of these meters is essential for survival in the harsh world of Armored Core 6. For more information, you can check out our full guide explaining the impact bar.

Build the enemy’s stagger meter while keeping yours low

The impact bar may look very similar for those who have played Sekiro, and its function is incredibly similar to the Posture mechanic in From Software’s previous title. Any enemy worth their salt will have a gauge of their own, and getting theirs down while keeping yours from filling up is essential in pretty much every boss fight.

Once staggered, an enemy will have their actions interrupted for a brief time and will take additional damage from anything you have to throw at them. Your missiles and melee attacks will do a much better job of building gauge and doing damage than your main hand machine gun will, but your MG will keep that gauge from falling while your missiles and melee are cooling down.

If you feel like this boss isn’t taking damage, this is likely why. You have to keep the pressure on and keep attacking it so that it staggers. Just be careful you don’t get staggered in the process, as it’ll open you up to being punished and taking some massive damage yourself.

That said, there are some points where you’ll have to go in for the kill.

Use your melee and stay aggressive

Bandai Namco

Though it may seem to be a daunting enemy, getting in close to the AH12 HC Helicopter is essential when it comes to trying to take it down quickly. Many battles in Armored Core 6 are wars of attrition, so taking this boss down quickly is in your best interest.

Your melee attack is easily the highest damage option in your arsenal, and you don’t have to worry about running out of ammo with it; the caveat being that you have to get into melee range.

Against an enemy that flies around, getting into close enough range to get some melee attacks off is not only daunting but takes up some of that precious boost gauge. If you’re concerned about running out of boost, the ideal time to go in for melee is after you jump into the air to dodge the chopper’s missile salvo. Killing 2 giant metal death birds with one stone.

Keep in mind it’s possible to strike twice with the starting melee weapon before it overheats as long as you attack consecutively.

If the AH12 HC Helicopter boss has proven too hard for you to get past, these tips should help you out. Armored Core 6 is a difficult game, one that takes time and practice to get the hang of. You certainly aren’t the only one who’s had trouble with the first boss in this game, but persevering past it will put you on the path to exploring one of the best games released this year.

