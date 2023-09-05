Armored Core 6 easy mode mod improves ammo counts and customization

Amid all the talk about Armored Core 6’s difficulty, someone built a PC mod that adds an easy mode to FromSoftware’s latest.

Much of the conversation surrounding Armored Core 6 since its launch has revolved around the difficulty. The general consensus among critics and players seems to be that the newest Armored Core is even harder than FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games.

As such, some have pondered whether the new title is too challenging. That and the lack of difficulty settings are likely keeping the game from reaching a wider audience.

Article continues after ad

It makes sense, then, that the PC modding community is already hard at work on a solution. One mod, in particular, introduces a setting that should reduce the overall challenge.

Article continues after ad

Armored Core 6 PC mod introduces easy mode

EZ-Core is the name of a mod that adds an easy mode to AC6. PC players can download the mod via Nexus Mods, then download it to access a whole host of changes.

According to EZ-Core’s description page, fans can expect the mod to reduce equipment weight by 50% and increase the effective range of weapons to 300% of their base value, and more.

Article continues after ad

Bandai Namco

The full list of changes reads as follows:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

EZ-Core makes the game easier for the player by making AC customization more flexible, ammunition counts more generous, and currency gain faster.

Precisely Reduces the Energy Load of equipment by 50%. Reduces the Weight of equipment by 50%. Increases total rounds for all weapons [to] 300% of vanilla value. Increases currency reward from missions to 200% of vanilla value. Increases currency reward from arena missions to 200% of vanilla value. Increases the ideal and effective range of weapons to 300% of vanilla value. This reduces the amount of ricocheting. Will affect enemy ACs.

The four download options include EZ-Core – Vanilla Camera: Includes the above changes with the vanilla camera. EZ-Core – Wide Camera: Includes the above changes with the wider FOV camera and pushed-back camera point. OPT-Core – Better Boosters: This makes quick boost, assault boost, and ascending much cheaper. Does not include the EZ-Core changes. OPT-Core – Reduced Weight and EN Load: This reduces Weight and Energy Load of equipment by 50%. Does not include the EZ-Core changes.



How to install the EZ-Core mod for Armored Core 6

The mod creator warns players against using this easy mode mod for online play in Armored Core 6, as they may run the risk of getting banned. “To launch the game offline, click the “armoredcore6.exe” instead of launching through Steam,” the modder writes.

Article continues after ad

Installing the mod itself seems simple enough. PC users need only to follow these few instructions:

Article continues after ad

Backup the normal “regulation.bin” file. Do this by making a copy or renaming it to a different name, such as “regulation_VANILLA.bin”

Copy the “regulation.bin” to the game directory. “…\ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON\Game”



Several comments on the Nexus Mods page applaud the modder’s efforts, with many users saying they love it, so far.

This isn’t the first time a FromSoftware title has received a fan-made easy mode, either. Since Elden Ring‘s launch in early 2022, countless Easy Mode builds have hit the web. A wealth of other mods have also helped with skill unlocks, improved movement mechanics, and more. Armored Core 6 is bound to receive similar mods as time presses on.