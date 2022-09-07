Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022: What to expect

Disney’s D23 Expo is back for 2022, with plenty of new reveals and updates for Marvel games to be shown. Whether you’re a hardcore Avengers fan or a Spider-Man lover, here’s what to expect at the Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022.

Since March 2009, Disney have celebrated the past and present of their movies, games, and more at the D23 Expo. While the event is also a great chance for The Official Disney Fan Club to cosplay as their favorite characters and band together with fellow fans, it is also an opportunity for developers to show off the latest games coming from under the Marvel banner.

The Marvel and Disney Games Showcase is set to be one of D23’s biggest events yet, as developers such as Crystal Dynamics and Respawn Entertainment are touted to make appearances.

What to expect at the Marvel and Disney Games Showcase 2022

Crystal Dynamics, Insomniac Games, Firaxis Marvel fans could certainly be in for a treat at this year’s D23 Expo.

The showcase is set to dive into the latest projects coming from both Marvel and Disney. Though these aren’t confirmed, here are some games that are likely to appear during the event.

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers has certainly had a rocky road since its launch in 2020, but the game has kept on course, thanks to the addition of a next-gen update that breathed new life into it. New characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop have also arrived, with Bucky Barnes set to be the next playable hero. However, players are still eager to know what the game’s future holds in the wake of the Embracer Group merger this year.

Crystal Dynamics have only revealed brief information about Bucky’s arrival, as well as the long-awaited Cloning Labs mode and new Villain Sectors. The showcase would be a great time to reassure players that Marvel’s Avengers is truly here to stay.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Despite its delay to 2023, Firaxis’s card-based take on the Marvel universe is likely to debut some new footage, as well more in-depth looks at the characters themselves. Midnight Suns is a departure from traditional Marvel affair, opting to pit players into the strategy genre, rather than all-out punch-ups. We’re certainly looking forward to teaming up as Wolverine and Ghost Rider.

2K Games / Marvel Entertainment Play as the Wolverine in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga DLC

Even though Lego Stars: The Skywalker Saga has every main story under the sun in-game, it seems there are more stories to explore within Telltale Games’ latest Lego game. Six months have passed since its release and though there have been small trickles of content along the way, the game is certainly ready for a boost in gameplay.

Could we see the likes of a full-on Solo or Rogue One expansion appear? Or maybe even some more Mandalorian content? D23 Expo holds all the answers.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is already set to be one of 2023’s most exciting releases. Picking up five years after the first entry, Respawn Entertainment’s sequel follows Cal Kestis down a complex journey of mastering his Jedi prowess, while facing off against new and familiar foes. Though a teaser was released earlier this year, details on the new Star Wars game are still light. Let’s hope Respawn Entertainment brings the goods.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The wait for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 really is excruciating. Even though we’ve had remasters and a Miles Morales spin-off to dive into, we’re ready for the next adventure. It is possible that Insomniac Games may choose to save Spider-Man 2 for the next PlayStation State of Play event. With the future of the MCU likely to be expanded upon at D23 on the movie side of things, it sure would be a grand opportunity to get Spidey into the spotlight.

Insomniac Games, Marvel Spider-Man 2 sees the return of Miles Morales alongside Peter Parker.

We’re sure there will be plenty of surprises in store, so be sure to check back in with us as more news develops.