Team Fortress: Source 2 officially cancelled after DMCA from Valve

Devs from the popular Team Fortress port, Team Fortress: Source 2, have announced they’ve received a DMCA from Valve for their entire github repository.

Team Fortress: Source 2 began as a passion project from fans of Valve’s classic shooter. Back in 2021, a group of over twenty modders banded together under the name Amper Software. Over the next three years they worked to rebuild the 17-year-old game for the Source 2 engine in the hopes it would reinvigorate the player base.

And for a time, it did, with many fans praising the updated version and the mod’s work on social media.

Today the devs made the announcement on Twitter as well as in the Team Fortress: Source 2 community Discord that Team Fortress: Source 2 was no more.

A DMCA from Valve, requesting the takedown of the entire github repository, effectively spells the end of the community-led project.

In their announcement, the TF: Source 2 team explained the DMCA was “the nail in the coffin,” for the team, who were already discussing the project’s future in light of recent changes.

It’s an abrupt end for a project so passionately received by TF2 fans. And there was plenty of speculation from the community about what caused Valve to take notice.

Team Fortress: Source 2 was not the only project using Valve IP to receive a DMCA either.

Portal 64, another popular port of Valve’s game, Portal, also got slapped with a notice for takedown.

Some fans drew comparisons between Valve’s handling of CS:GO ports to Source 2 ahead of the release of Counter-Strike 2.

However, most acknowledged that sadly, a new version of TF2 probably isn’t on the developer’s agenda.