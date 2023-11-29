Old School RuneScape (OSRS), the classic iteration of the beloved MMORPG RuneScape, boasts a diverse and immersive skill system. These skills are integral to shaping your journey through the game, influencing everything from combat to crafting.

Mastering these skills is key to unlocking new quests, areas, and a myriad of activities that define the OSRS experience. Whether you’re a battle-hardened warrior, a savvy trader, or a master craftsman, Old School RuneScape offers a skill to suit every playstyle.

Article continues after ad

Navigating through these skills and understanding their impact is crucial for any adventurer seeking to make their mark in the world of Gielinor. Each skill contributes to your character’s overall prowess and opens up new possibilities in the realm.

Article continues after ad

In OSRS, your journey is largely defined by the skills you choose to focus on. As you embark on this adventure, it’s important to know what each skill entails and how it can shape your experience in this rich, medieval fantasy world.

Article continues after ad

JAGEX There are a variety of skills you can master in OSRS.

All Skills in Old School RuneScape

There are a variety of skills available to learn and master in Old School RuneScape. You can find a full list of all the skills below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Attack: Increases accuracy in melee combat and allows the use of stronger weapons. Strength: Boosts the damage potential in melee combat. Defence: Improves resistance against physical attacks and access to superior armor. Ranged: Enhances proficiency with bows and other ranged weapons. Prayer: Provides access to various buffs and protections through prayers. Magic: Key for spellcasting, including combat, utility, and teleportation spells. Runecrafting: Involves crafting runes essential for magic spells. Hitpoints: Dictates the amount of damage you can sustain before being defeated. Crafting: Encompasses a wide range of item creation, such as jewelry and leather. Mining: Extracts valuable ores from rocks. Smithing: Processes ores into bars and crafts them into weapons and armor. Fishing: Catches fish, which can be a source of food or income. Cooking: Prepares various dishes that restore hitpoints and provide buffs. Firemaking: Essential for lighting fires, crucial for cooking and certain activities. Woodcutting: Gathers logs, a fundamental resource for various other skills. Agility: Improves energy recovery and enables access to shortcuts. Herblore: Focuses on creating potions with various effects. Thieving: Involves stealing from NPCs, safes, and market stalls. Fletching: Creates ammunition and equipment for ranged combat. Slayer: Assigns specific monsters to be defeated for rewards. Farming: Grows crops and raises livestock. Construction: Enables building and upgrading a player-owned house. Hunter: Traps and tracks wildlife for resources. Quest Points: Accumulated by completing quests, not a trainable skill per se. Overall: Represents the total skill level across all areas.

Each skill in OSRS is unique and offers a distinct aspect to the game, allowing players to engage in a variety of activities and playstyles. Your skill choices will shape your journey in Gielinor, so choose wisely and enjoy the adventure that Old School RuneScape offers.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about all the skills in Old School RuneScape. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out our other guides:

Article continues after ad

Old School RuneScape Blast Furnace guide: Requirements & how to use it in OSRS | What is the max level in Runescape? | Old School RuneScape Wintertodt guide | What is the max level in Runescape? | What is the best non-degradable armor in Runescape? | How to increase your combat level in Runescape