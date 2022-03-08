Runescape is full of intimidating opponents and frightening beasts to defeat, making your combat level essential for survival. If you’re looking to increase your combat level, we’ve made it easier to begin dominating your rivals.

Runescape has a wide array of skills to perfect, with the core groups comprised of combat, gathering, artisan, and support. If you’re eager to get stuck into some amazing battles, then working on your combat level is the way to become an impressive warrior.

If you’ve been struggling to beat your opponents, then here’s everything you need to know about increasing your combat level.

How to increase your combat level in Runescape

Increasing your combat level in Runescape is fairly easy, to begin with, but you’ll need to set some time aside to attain serious power. To get started on your journey to leveling up, here are some tips:

Go to Lumbridge and kill cows repeatedly

and kill cows repeatedly Once you’ve leveled up moderately, move onto Haakon and the Barbarians

Lastly, move on to defeating Hill Giants at Edgeville Dungeon (accessible via the ruins in the South of Edgeville)

It’s worth noting that as you level up and become stronger, you’ll need to continue purchasing/crafting sufficient weapons and armor to protect yourself. Depending on your preferred weapon, you’ll need to focus your attention on specific skills that can increase your overall combat level.

What skills are part of combat in Runescape?

Skills are vital to increasing your combat level and can provide you with a path to follow, depending on your favorite weapon types. Combat level skills are divided into the following:

Attack

Strength

Ranged

Magic

Prayer

Defense

Constitution

Summoning

For melee-orientated players, focusing your attention on Attack and Strength will aid with slashing, stabbing, and crushing your foes. Use these types of attacks repeatedly to see your stats increase significantly over time. Ranged, Magic, and Prayer are increased through repetition too. However, Prayer can be leveled fairly fast over a few days by burying bones or scattering ashes.

Read More: What is the max level in Runescape?

Defense can be increased faster by completing questions that reward defense points for your efforts. Constitution will improve over time through any combat leveling, whereas Summoning will need you to complete Slayer objectives and quests to earn Charms that grant an increase in return.

What is the max level for combat in Runescape?

All players in Runescape will start out with a combat level of 3, in both Runescape and OSRS (Old School Runescape). As you continue to level up your combat, you’ll eventually meet the max level of 138. For OSRS players, the maximum level for combat is level 126.

Read More: How to get more Skill Shards in Runescape

NPC’s will stop attacking you if your combat level is double their own +1. However, Monsters that are level 69 and over will always attack the player.

