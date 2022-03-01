What is the best non-degradable armor in RuneScape? Ranged & melee armor requirements

Runescape can send you on an incredible journey, no matter which play style you prefer. However, you will need better armor as you take on mighty foes. Here’s everything you need to know about non-degradable armor.

Across the lands of Gielinor, Runescape players will encounter sorcerers, knights, and fantastic beasts in their quest for greatness. You’ll often find yourselves in the midst of combat, relying on your armor for vital protection. However, most armors and weapons in Runescape can perish quickly after repeated usage.

Thankfully, players can get hold of non-degradable armor that won’t succumb to the same grisly fate. Here’s the best non-degradable armor in Runescape.

Contents

Best non-degradable armor for Runescape melee players

If you prefer to get up and close personal with your enemies, then you’re in for a treat. We recommend acquiring the Anima Core of Zaros armor. To get hold of it, there are a few options to follow:

Head to the Heart of Gielinor (often referred to as the God Wars Dungeon Two )

(often referred to as the ) Level up your defense to at least level 80

You can craft it by combining the Dormant Anima Core with the Crest of Zaros

The Anima Core of Zaros armor can be refined too, by using Serenic, Sliskean, Zamorakian, and Zarosian essences. You can do this after earning 2,000 Zarosian reputation.

Best non-degradable armor for Runescape ranged players

Sometimes tackling foes from afar is the most viable option, and if you’re a ranged player, using the Anima Core of Zamorak armor is essential. If you fancy getting it for yourself, here’s what you need to do:

Return to the Heart of Gielinor (aka God Wars Dungeon Two )

(aka ) Again, you’ll need level 80 defense to use it

defense to use it Craft it by combining the Dormant Anima Core with the Crest of Zamorak

Refining the armor set is the same as the Zaros armor set, but is worth noting you’ll need one essence for the helm, two for the body, and three for the legs. 2,000 Zamorakian reputation is also required before you can refine it.

Best non-degradable armor for Runescape mage players

Using the power of magic is always thrilling within Runescape, and if you’ve got the Anima Core of Seren armor then you’re virtually unstoppable. Want to wear it yourself? Here’s what you can do to get it:

Travel to the Heart of Gielinor

Put some time in beforehand to get to level 80 defense

defense Combine the Dormant Anima Core with the Crest of Seren to craft it

The parameters for smithing are the same as the other armor sets, but you’ll need 2,000 Seren faction reputation to begin refining the armor.

Alternative armor sets

While the armor sets mentioned previously are immensely useful, should you wish, there are other alternatives to seek out. These again apply to melee, ranged, and magic.

We recommend seeking out the Bandos, Armadyl, and Subjugation armor from the first God Wars Dungeon. For Bandos armor, this is what you need to do:

Defeat General Graardor and his bodyguards in the God Wars Dungeon

and his bodyguards in the God Wars Dungeon Pick it up after they drop it upon death

Level up to level 65 defense

Armadyl armor is superb for ranged players and can be acquired in a similar fashion:

Defeat General Kree’arra and his three minions

and his three minions Pick the armor up upon their death

Level up ranged to level 70

Level up defense to level 70

Lastly, Subjugation armor is an outstanding set for magic (prayer) players. You’ll be fighting another boss to get it, but if you’ve been slaying the God Wars Dungeon already, it should be a piece of cake:

Defeat K’ril Tsutsaroth and his bodyguards in the God Wars Dungeon

and his bodyguards in the God Wars Dungeon Pick up the armor set once they’ve been killed

Level up your defense to level 70

And that’s all you need to do to find the best non-degradable armor in Runescape. You can keep your journey going by checking out our other guides:

