“Extreme” Varlamore clue step is Old School RuneScape’s hardest by far

A new Master clue step introduced in Varlamore is by far the hardest to complete in Old School RuneScape having requirements that make every other clue look easy by comparison.

Master Clues are supposed to be a challenge featuring the steepest requirements of any Clue Scroll tier. They often include tedious skills to be leveled, numerous quest completions, and a huge variety of must-get items that are either expensive or hard to get.

However, a new clue step introduced in Varlamore has taken this to the next level becoming by far the hardest step in Old School RuneScape. The new clue step asks: “Fortis Salute outside the gates of Cam Torum. Beware of double agents! Equip a full set of Frostmoon equipment.”

Article continues after ad

Fortis Salute is a new emote that can be earned by attaining the Grand Champion rank at Varlamore’s Colosseum. This rank is only unlocked once you clear the entire Colosseum, something that even OSRS veterans in max gear have struggled with.

Article continues after ad

Many players believe this requirement is too steep when compared to other clue steps. A Reddit thread highlighting this questioned, “Master Clue – A Bit Extreme?” followed by, “It seems like even people with max gear and insane pvm skills seem to be struggling at this, so i cant imagine your average joe.”

Equally confused by the requirements, one user commented, “Yeah this is pretty wild. Even when Colo is ‘solved’ it will still be a massive step up in difficulty of any other master step in the game.”

Article continues after ad

Another Old School RuneScape player stated, “I don’t even do clues ever and love PvM, but yeah this is a ridiculous requirement.”

One of the most passionate replies expressed, “I am a massive pvm enjoyer, I will beat colo, and my answer to this kind of stuff is almost always ‘get better then’. But… not in this case. This is just WAY out of line for a clue step lol. Like to the point that it’s laughable.”

Article continues after ad

With Project Rebalance currently in development, Jagex has shown a willingness to adjust content where necessary. Given this, this clue step may be changed to bring it more in line with others of the same tier.