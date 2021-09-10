Alan Wake Remastered differences: All new improvements in 2021 upgrade

11 years after Alan Wake first stepped into the light and Remedy Entertainment is now gearing up a special Remastered version on the latest hardware. From visual improvements to added content, here’s every upgrade you need to know about.

Alan Wake first made his presence felt in 2010 when Remedy launched the action-horror title on the Xbox 360. While additional DLC chapters and a bite-sized spinoff in American Nightmare soon followed, the popular author has remained mostly quiet until now.

More than a decade on from the original release and Alan Wake is finally making a return. The first game is set for a full-fledged remaster and fans only have to wait a few weeks to get their hands on it.

If you’re curious as to what’s changed after all this time, fear not. Here’s a complete overview of everything new and improved in Alan Wake Remastered.

What’s new in Alan Wake Remastered?

Although plenty of time has passed, Remedy is confident Alan Wake’s gameplay still holds up to this day. As a result, the remaster hones in on visual improvements and performance upgrades instead.

Right out of the gate, players will notice a considerable bump in texture quality across the board. Not only will environments look far more detailed than before, but so too will character models both in and out of cutscenes.

With the new iteration running in 4K at 60FPS on select platforms as well, it’s bound to be the smoothest and most visually striking version of the game yet.

Outside of these upgrades, Alan Wake Remastered comes with a surprising addition. Writer and Director Sam Lake has recorded an entirely new commentary track just for the new release.

Alan Wake Remastered release date & platforms

While the original Alan Wake launched exclusively on the Xbox 360, the remaster is a much broader release. Hitting store shelves on Tuesday, October 5, this will mark the first time Alan Wake has ever appeared on PlayStation hardware.

Alan Wake Remastered is set to launch across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

Alan Wake Remastered features

Remastered graphics in 4K at 60FPS on select platforms.

Refined cinematics with improved animations

Both story expansions bundled in: The Signal & The Writer included.

DualSense support on PS5.

New commentary track from Alan Wake Writer and Director Sam Lake.

Free next-gen upgrade included.

To make things sweeter, it’s worth noting Alan Wake Remastered comes in cheaper than a typical new release.

$29.99USD is the price for this new version of the classic title, available both digitally and with new physical editions as well.