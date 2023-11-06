Alan Wake 2 has a creepy detail that makes sure you’re always being watched

An eagle-eyed Alan Wake 2 player noticed an eerie detail when closely watching the owl in the Writer’s Room.

Alan Wake 2 follows two lead characters – the eponymous novelist and FBI profiler Saga Anderson. Saga’s section of the game features a Mind Place, a Mind Palace-like scenario that allows players to pin clues to a case board, upgrade their weapons, and more.

The Alan portion includes a similar setup, a Writer’s Room wherein the author works through plot points in the story he’s fabricating. Notably, the Writer’s Room is an attic-turned-office with minimal decor.

But one significant object hangs on the wall behind Alan’s desk – an ornate owl figure. Interestingly enough, it seems there’s more than meets the eye with respect to the owl-shaped wall art.

The Writer’s Room in Alan Wake 2 is much creepier than it looks

When inside the Writer’s Room, players have the ability to walk around the space. Viewing the Plot Board constitutes a key mechanic and the area’s main purpose. Upgrading weapons, listening to songs, and rewatching collected videos serve as a few other options.

It may seem like a private space for Alan to get his bearings, but one player noticed that someone… or something is always watching. Twitter/X user shkegulka pointed this out in a gameplay clip that shows the owl figure behind Alan’s desk actually keeping tabs on his movements.

If Alan walks to the right, the owl’s head and eyes follow accordingly. What’s especially unsettling is that the owl only does this if Alan isn’t looking at it. If the writer moves around the desk while looking up at the owl, the creature’s gaze stays fixed to a single spot off-screen. As soon as Alan looks away, though, the bird instantly shoots a glare in his direction.

The Writer’s Room in Alan Wake 2 suddenly doesn’t feel like much of a safe space anymore. Who or what the watching owl may represent currently remains a mystery.

But it’s possible this detail and other unanswered questions in the sequel will receive some sort of an explanation sooner rather than later. Remedy has already confirmed its extensive post-launch plans for the title, which include free updates for Photo Mode and New Game Plus.

The developer also intends to release two paid expansions in 2024 – Night Springs and The Lake House.