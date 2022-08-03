AEW Fight Forever trailer leaked and reveals first look at gameplay 

The gameplay trailer for AEW: Fight Forever has leaked via the Xbox store ahead of its showing at THQ Nordic’s digital showcase.

Announced as a rival to WWE 2K in late 2020, AEW: Fight Forever marks the AEW brand’s first foray into the console gaming space.

Former WWE 2K custodian Yuke’s is in charge of development duties on the eagerly-anticipated project. Meanwhile, the publishing house behind Darksiders, THQ Nordic, will serve as the publisher.

Apart from screenshots and snippets of early gameplay footage, the public has seen very little of AEW: Fight Forever in action. That’s quickly changing, however.

Gameplay trailer for AEW: Fight Forever leaks online

Today, THQ Nordic and AEW confirmed plans to partner for the publishing and distribution of AEW: Fight Forever.

Those wondering if the wrestling title might appear at THQ Nordic’s upcoming games showcase need not wonder any longer.

Reddit user dima posted an official gameplay trailer for Fight Forever, which apparently leaked via the Xbox Store.

In the trailer, AEW wrestler and dentist Dr. Britt Baker tells sports commentator Tony Schiavone that they’re revealing Fight Forever at the “THQ Nordic digital showcase.” Clearly, this is the video the publisher would’ve aired during its broadcast.

The Fight Forever trailer teases the game’s simplified controls, Career Mode, and mini-games. However, the video doesn’t offer much in the way of specifics on any of these fronts.

And since the trailer ends on a “Coming Soon” tag, AEW: Fight Forever’s release date remains a mystery, as well.

Presumably, AEW and its publishing partner will have more to reveal during THQ Nordic’s digital showcase. The stream is slated for Friday, August 12 at 12:00 PM PDT.