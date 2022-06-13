Forza Motorsport players want The Grand Tour crossover after Xbox reveal

Forza Motorsport burst back onto the big screen for Microsoft’s June showcase for Xbox, and while it’s not been confirmed yet, a fan-favorite crossover from years gone by has been requested.

During the conference, which took place on June 12, Microsoft Studios and Turn 10 came together to show off a brand new weather system in-game as part of their official gameplay demo, adding to the immersive experience the franchise is known for.

The upcoming title is set to release in Spring 2023 with a number of new vehicles and the popular Maple Valley map.

While the graphics startled audiences around the world, some were left wanting more from the game when it eventually comes out.

Forza Motorsport players react to Xbox Showcase

One of the most-requested changes since the Xbox Showcase trailer went live has been for a return of former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond.

The trio now feature on Amazon Prime Video, with The Grand Tour, whereas in 2011 when they helped with Forza 4’s development, they were still part of the BBC series.

Hoping for a crossover, one user said: “Man, I loved having Clarkson, Hammond, and May be involved in the presentation of the Motorsport titles.

“When I played Motorsport 4 in 2011 I would watch Clarkson’s Autovista presentations over and over again. I hope they come back in some way to present the Motorsport titles again.

Back in 2011, the collaboration between Forza and Top Gear led to not just amazing voiceovers, but also the Top Gear Test Track also dropped. With that said, it seems fans want even more in the future, and a Grand Tour crossover would be top of some peoples’ lists.

One fan said: “A Grand Tour DLC would be amazing, I never got the chance to buy The Grand Tour Game before it was delisted.”

Another posted: “Given how the trio and the BBC parted, I don’t think we’d see them both in the same product. If we get them back, we probably lose the TG Test Track.”

Whether or not these requests will be met with a positive response from developers remains to be seen, but it’s a cool thought nevertheless.