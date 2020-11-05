How to play Fortnite on iOS devices after Apple ban: iPhone and iPad - Dexerto

Fortnite’s hotly-anticipated Galactus event is the talk of the town. A bright object in the sky has begun hurtling towards the Fortnite map, and thanks to datamining and logic, it seems only reasonable to suggest that Galactus is on his way to cause destruction. The question is, how long will it be before he arrives?

The arguably strongest Marvel Universe character is currently flying towards the Fortnite map. Similar to the devastation caused by the Season 1 meteor, you would have to think that his intentions are not good.

The original Fortnite meteor was first spotted a month and a half before it landed – destroying Dusty Depot – and the same type of impact could be on the horizon.

Fortnite Galactus event start date

Such is the hype surrounding the appearance of Galactus that it’s expected he won’t take quite as long to appear – though no start date has been confirmed.

November 30 is the scheduled end for Fortnite Season 4 and that’s quite some time away. It would make more sense for Galactus to arrive earlier and offer up a new game mode or two.

Some leaks of the upcoming event have made their way to the internet which depicts Thor, She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Iron Man offering themselves as soldiers to fight Galactus.

Galactus Fortnite event leaks

The event itself could see the superheroes taking on Galactus in the form of a raid. Or you could possibly have Galactus verses the whole lobby, or a Thanos-inspired mode akin to Chapter 1. Galactus is officially listed as being 28ft tall and that in itself could offer some interesting gameplay options.

A reliable source for Fortnite leaks also recently found some new files that point towards an upcoming event, ShiinaBR. This could also be a further indication that the Galactus event will happen in the near future.

This file just got added to the game files. So we might get some Marvel event content sooner than we would expect: "Apollo_POI_Hightower_HC_LobbyEvent" — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 13, 2020

First look at Galactus

With the use of one of the game’s sniper rifles, it’s possible for players to look through the scope, at the object in the sky, and spy him.

Galactus in-game ! pic.twitter.com/1mKFZ17CKM — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

Here are some datamined images of Galactus, too.

Distant Object got updated looks like we will see Galactus in the sky now CLEARLY! pic.twitter.com/DgPjg1OJch — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

The main rumor concerning Phase 4 of the MCU is that Galactus will indeed be the archetypal villain of the main films. “The Devourer of Worlds” quite literally does what he says on the tin, and his power is unmatched.

The Fortnite tie-in will be a great way to introduce casual fans to the presence of one of the universe’s most powerful, cosmic entities.

We’ve also got a look at where Galactus is. It seems he’s positioned right about the ruins POI in-game from this screenshot from Fortnite leaker, Fevers.

As you can see on the map, galactus is right above the ruins poi. pic.twitter.com/kiWFFAxubj — Fevers – Leaks & News (@_fevers_) November 3, 2020

Lazing Device

On November 4, Fortnite data miner Mang0e tweeted about a mysterious new weapon in the works. Hardly anything is known about what this ‘Lazing Device’ is. However, Mang0e believes it could perhaps be a prototype for the upcoming Cosmos rifle.

Its base stats are that of the Bolt Sniper Rifle, which is the same as the Cosmos ones, too. Mang0e goes on to say in their Twitter thread that this is all speculation, however, but rebuffs his claims by saying that they were right about the Slurp Bazooka in the past.

New Weapon in the works: "Lazing Device" It's WID is all over the place, but I suspect this *could* be a prototype of the upcoming Cosmos (event and/or Galactus) rifle. It uses Base Bolt Sniper stats, same as the Cosmos ones. The name "Lazing" could also be connected to this. pic.twitter.com/GgVuOcYot8 — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 4, 2020

For more, detailed information regarding the Lazing Device, check out our dedicated article.