How to play Fortnite on iOS devices after Apple ban: iPhone and iPad - Dexerto

How to play Fortnite on iOS devices after Apple ban: iPhone and iPad

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:41

by Daniel Cleary
Fortnite on a phone
Epic Games

Apple NVIDIA

Mobile players will finally be able to return to Fortnite on Apple devices after a new workaround has been revealed with Nvidia GeForce Now. Here’s everything you need to know.

The major legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple led to the battle royale game being completely removed from the iOS App Store, preventing millions of mobile players from experiencing Fortnite Season 4.

While the feud between the two mega-companies is still ongoing after the FreeFortnite movement took the battle to the court and doesn’t look set to end any time soon, as Epic’s motion to temporarily lift the restriction back in August was also denied.

However, a new workaround for this ban is finally on its way. It will allow players to return to the popular game on iOS, by utilizing Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.

marvel hereos in fortnite
Epic Games
Fortnite players with Apple devices have not been able to try Season 4.

Nvidia, a global tech company known for its cutting-edge GPUs, has been working on developing a new version of their cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, which will soon be available for players with Apple Devices, according to a report from the BBC.

This mobile version of GeForce now is expected to operate within the Safari application and will be able to operate any of the games they have available, including Fortnite.

Once GeForce Now is released for Apple devices here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad

  1. Connect your iPhone or iPad to a stable internet connection.
  2. You will also need to set up an Nvidia account to access GeForce Now.
  3. Once you set up an account, add GeForce Now to your Safari browser.
  4. After it is installed, you will have to log in to your Nvidia account and add Fortnite to your library.
  5. Open up Fortnite, log-in to your Epic Games account and you should be all set!
Nvidia GeForce Now poster
Nvidia
Nvidia’s GeForce is reportedly coming to iOS devices.

Fortnite will be among many games that players can stream using GeForce Now, with the likes of Watch Dogs: Legion, the full Assassin’s Creed series, and more also available in the cloud gaming service.

As Nvidia already offers GeForce Now on Mac, Windows, and Android devices, the iOS version is expected to follow soon but the release date has yet to be confirmed.

Fortnite

When is Fortnite’s Galactus event? Start date, Marvel leaks, details

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:00 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 12:14

by Andrew Highton
Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite’s hotly-anticipated Galactus event is the talk of the town. A bright object in the sky has begun hurtling towards the Fortnite map, and thanks to datamining and logic, it seems only reasonable to suggest that Galactus is on his way to cause destruction. The question is, how long will it be before he arrives?

The arguably strongest Marvel Universe character is currently flying towards the Fortnite map. Similar to the devastation caused by the Season 1 meteor, you would have to think that his intentions are not good.

The original Fortnite meteor was first spotted a month and a half before it landed – destroying Dusty Depot – and the same type of impact could be on the horizon.

Fortnite Galactus event start date

Such is the hype surrounding the appearance of Galactus that it’s expected he won’t take quite as long to appear – though no start date has been confirmed.

November 30 is the scheduled end for Fortnite Season 4 and that’s quite some time away. It would make more sense for Galactus to arrive earlier and offer up a new game mode or two.

Some leaks of the upcoming event have made their way to the internet which depicts Thor, She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Iron Man offering themselves as soldiers to fight Galactus.

Galactus Fortnite event leaks

The event itself could see the superheroes taking on Galactus in the form of a raid. Or you could possibly have Galactus verses the whole lobby, or a Thanos-inspired mode akin to Chapter 1. Galactus is officially listed as being 28ft tall and that in itself could offer some interesting gameplay options.

A reliable source for Fortnite leaks also recently found some new files that point towards an upcoming event, ShiinaBR. This could also be a further indication that the Galactus event will happen in the near future.

First look at Galactus

With the use of one of the game’s sniper rifles, it’s possible for players to look through the scope, at the object in the sky, and spy him.

Here are some datamined images of Galactus, too.

The main rumor concerning Phase 4 of the MCU is that Galactus will indeed be the archetypal villain of the main films. “The Devourer of Worlds” quite literally does what he says on the tin, and his power is unmatched.

The Fortnite tie-in will be a great way to introduce casual fans to the presence of one of the universe’s most powerful, cosmic entities.

We’ve also got a look at where Galactus is. It seems he’s positioned right about the ruins POI in-game from this screenshot from Fortnite leaker, Fevers.

 

Lazing Device

On November 4, Fortnite data miner Mang0e tweeted about a mysterious new weapon in the works. Hardly anything is known about what this ‘Lazing Device’ is. However, Mang0e believes it could perhaps be a prototype for the upcoming Cosmos rifle.

Its base stats are that of the Bolt Sniper Rifle, which is the same as the Cosmos ones, too. Mang0e goes on to say in their Twitter thread that this is all speculation, however, but rebuffs his claims by saying that they were right about the Slurp Bazooka in the past.

For more, detailed information regarding the Lazing Device, check out our dedicated article.