How to play Fortnite on iOS devices after Apple ban: iPhone and iPad - Dexerto

Mobile players will finally be able to return to Fortnite on Apple devices after a new workaround has been revealed with Nvidia GeForce Now. Here’s everything you need to know.
The major legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple led to the battle royale game being completely removed from the iOS App Store, preventing millions of mobile players from experiencing Fortnite Season 4.
While the feud between the two mega-companies is still ongoing after the FreeFortnite movement took the battle to the court and doesn’t look set to end any time soon, as Epic’s motion to temporarily lift the restriction back in August was also denied.
However, a new workaround for this ban is finally on its way. It will allow players to return to the popular game on iOS, by utilizing Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.
Nvidia, a global tech company known for its cutting-edge GPUs, has been working on developing a new version of their cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, which will soon be available for players with Apple Devices, according to a report from the BBC.
This mobile version of GeForce now is expected to operate within the Safari application and will be able to operate any of the games they have available, including Fortnite.
Once GeForce Now is released for Apple devices here’s what you’ll need to do.
How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad
- Connect your iPhone or iPad to a stable internet connection.
- You will also need to set up an Nvidia account to access GeForce Now.
- Once you set up an account, add GeForce Now to your Safari browser.
- After it is installed, you will have to log in to your Nvidia account and add Fortnite to your library.
- Open up Fortnite, log-in to your Epic Games account and you should be all set!
Fortnite will be among many games that players can stream using GeForce Now, with the likes of Watch Dogs: Legion, the full Assassin’s Creed series, and more also available in the cloud gaming service.
As Nvidia already offers GeForce Now on Mac, Windows, and Android devices, the iOS version is expected to follow soon but the release date has yet to be confirmed.