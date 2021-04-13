Where to find the Spire Message: Fortnite Season 6 Spire Quest - Dexerto

With the release of Fortnite 16.20, Epic Games has enabled yet another set of Spire Quests, this time involving Raz. Here’s how you can complete the first one, which requires you to find and play a new Spire Message on the island.

Spire Quests in Fortnite are one of the newest additions. Added shortly after the title’s Season 6 launch, they allow players to experience some of the narrative story, while also gaining a ton of XP on top of it. In the past, some have been relatively simple while others might require some more help.

After 16.20, fans now have another set of quests to complete. While past Spire Quests have involved the character Raz, this new set of challenges revolve entirely around him.

Advertisement

How to activate the Spire Message in Fortnite

The first part of Raz’s Spire Questline is pretty simple. You’ll have to find and play a Spire Message located at the Guardian Outposts around the map. It’s a fairly simple task but it might require a bit of an explanation, nonetheless.

To do this, you’ll want to visit one of the six Spire Outposts located around the map and go to the very top of it. Once there, you should see an object that you can interact with. Doing so will complete that part of the quest automatically.

It should be noted that it doesn’t matter which Spire Outpost you go to, as the Message will appear at whichever one you visit.

Advertisement

Completing this task will grant you with 15K XP, which should give you a fairly sizable jump on your battle pass, so you’ll want to do this task as soon as possible.

Of course, this isn’t the final part of Raz’s challenge – the next one is set to be a bit more complicated, but you’ll need to complete this one first.