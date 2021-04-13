Fortnite Aloy skin leaked with Horizon Zero Dawn crossover LTM - Dexerto

It’s been leaked that Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy will be coming to Fortnite Season 6, and there will also be a themed LTM for players to enjoy.

Compared to Season 4’s Marvel extravaganza and Season 5’s never-ending pop-culture cameos like The Mandalorian, Street Fighter, and even The Terminator, Season 6 of Fortnite has been relatively quiet on the crossover front.

The Battle Pass does feature Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft and Teen Titan hero Rebirth Raven, but aside from that, the focus has been on original designs – which is sure to please fans who have complained that Epic has put too much focus on crossovers lately.

However, it looks like we’re about to get our first major crossover skin of the season in the Item Shop, as leakers have revealed that Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will be coming to the game very soon.

Aloy From Horizon Zero Dawn will be a skin soon & she will have her own LTM! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

According to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Aloy will get her own skin in the game “soon” and she will also have her own limited-time mode (LTM) based on Horizon Zero Dawn, similar to how Lara Croft recently had the Croft Manor LTM.

The new LTM is called Lead Alloy and is expected to be a team-up between Aloy and Lara Croft. Players will be able to upgrade all weapons to Legendary rarity, but they’ll need to pay attention to wildlife, as “you never know what might be lurking in the bushes”.

Horizon is one of the most beloved new gaming franchises of the last decade, and with a sequel called Forbidden West expected to arrive later this year, it makes total sense for Aloy to appear in Fortnite – especially as Season 6 has a ‘Primal’ theme.

How to get the Aloy skin in Fortnite

As this information has just leaked, it’s currently unknown how players will be able to get Aloy in Fortnite.

There’s always the potential for Aloy to be an unlockable Secret Skin in the Season 6 Battle Pass, similar to how the iconic movie villain Predator appeared as a Secret Skin in Season 5.

However, given that Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. has already been advertised as ‘coming soon’ to this season’s Battle Pass, it’s more likely that the Aloy skin will be available to purchase in the Item Shop.

We’ll keep you updated when it’s revealed how you can get Aloy in Fortnite, so check back soon.