When is the BTS event in Fortnite? Date, time, skins, and more

Epic Games have confirmed that a Fortnite and BTS crossover is in the works for a Party Royale event. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

With Fortnite’s battle royale mode exploding in popularity since its launch, Epic Games have had a number of crossovers with different pop culture phenomenons.

TV shows like Netflix’s Stranger Things and gigantic movie franchises like Marvel’s Avengers have featured in Fortnite in one way or another, but in recent months, Epic has been reaching out into the music world.

Artists like Travis Scott, Marshmello, and Deadmau5 have all performed in Fortnite, but now the spotlight is going to be on K-Pop megastar’s BTS as they will be hosting a Party Royale event called DynaNite.

What time is the BTS event in Fortnite?

That’s right, BTS will be debuting the Choreography version of their Dynamite music video in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode.

This event will get underway on Friday, September 25th at 8 pm EDT/1 am BST/5 pm PDT and 2 am CEST. Though, if you miss the live showing, there will be a second showing.

That replay, according to Epic, will happen a day later on Saturday, September 26th and at a much reasonable time for players in Europe. The replay is slated to start at 8 am EDT/1 pm BST/5 am PDT and 2 pm CEST.

Can you hear the bass boom? We’re ready for #DynaNite@bts_bighit is coming to Party Royale for the world premiere of their “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.)



See you at the party September 25 at 8 PM ET 💜https://t.co/dlsCbpihU3 pic.twitter.com/klpfpG2VDg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2020

BTS Fortnite skins and cosmetics

On top of the event, BTS fans will be able to get their hands on some exclusive Fortnite cosmetics in the form of character skins and emotes. These will be in the Item Shop on September 23.

In addition to those cosmetics, there will likely also be a free cosmetic handed out by Epic just for attending the item.

In the past, this has been a weapon wrap, but we’ll have to see if the devs have anything planned here.

How to watch the BTS Fortnite event

If you want to watch the event, as we’ve already noted, it’ll happen inside the Party Royale mode. That’s different from the Battle Royale and Creative modes.

To access it, you’ll want to select the Party Royale game mode in the lobby screen and then search when the time comes. Be sure to get in early for the live showing as you don’t want to get locked out!

Load up Fortnite Enter the Battle Royale lobby screen but change the playlist to Party Royale Search for a game and wait Once inside, head over to the Main Stage area on the east of the island and enjoy!

Obviously, you won’t be able to drop in and watch the show until the date and time that Epic has provided, so don’t try and jump the gun.

Once the new BTS skins are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this piece so that you can get a look at them beforehand.