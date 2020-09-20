Clever Fortnite trick lets you play solely against bots

Fortnite players have found a simple trick in-game that lets them play in bot only lobbies during their matches. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Following Fortnite's quick rise to success in recent years, Epic Games has decided to add in-game measures to keep new players coming back to the battle royale title.

One of those features was for players with brand new accounts to find bot lobbies in their first few matches, but a clever trick has now been found to give you unlimited games solely against bots on your main account.

Bot only lobbies can be quite useful, by allowing players to get a feel for the Fortnite map and modes before having to worry too much about their in-game opponents, who are completely controlled by AI.

However, for other Fortnite players, bot lobbies can be a great tool for practice or for completing any difficult challenges that you might have available.

To do this bot lobby trick for your main account, you will need to create a new account on a different platform to your first, such as mobile, PC, or console. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get unlimited bot lobbies in Fortnite

Create a new account on a platform different from your main account's platform. Send your new account a friend request and accept it. Have your new account create the lobby and join on your primary account. Set the lobby to a Squads No Fill match. Once you're ready, queue up for the game by making both accounts ready up. As soon as the lobby loads, simply leave the lobby on your new account. This account can not gain any experience for the trick to work. Your main account should now be in a full bot lobby without any other players.

So there you have it, once you follow these steps you should find yourself in matches with AI-controlled characters as your opponents.

It is worth noting that to make this trick give you unlimited bot lobbies, you will need to make sure you leave on your second account before it can get any experience.

As of now, it is unclear if Epic Games has any intention of removing this simple trick, as it is not quite as impactful as some of Fortnite's previous game-breaking glitches.