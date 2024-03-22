This “fun” cosmetic item in Fortnite should return to spice things up

This particular cosmetic item lets Fortnite players interact and play with it, but they have yet to return to the game. We want to see that changed sooner than later.

Fortnite may have tons of skin collabs, new game modes, and other fun additions brought to the game throughout its nearly seven-year run. But so far, none of these things have come close to toys.

Toys are a type of cosmetic item that, as the name suggests, lets you interact and play with them. They range from a basketball, water balloon, or burger to a tomato, which you can throw to another player in the lobby.

Article continues after ad

Sadly, if you’re not an OG, then you’ve missed out on them because, after season X, Fortnite stopped putting this cosmetic item into the Battle Pass, Item Shop, and even as challenge rewards.

To this day, no cosmetic has been able to replace or replicate the sheer fun of toys. Sure, the new Battle Pass gives you an instrument to play in Fortnite Festival, but toys were a unique addition back in the day that let you pull off silly things with your friends in Battle Royale and we want to see them back.

Article continues after ad

This topic was brought up in an X post recently, and some players, regardless of whether or not they were an OG, argued that they should return as they’re a “fun” addition.

Article continues after ad

Out of all these comments, one user shared an interesting idea regarding adding “itemized versions” of the toys to Creative mode.

“We already had some in the past like the water balloon, snowball, tomato, burger, and basketball and they would be cool to have in creative. They’d especially be useful as play items in LEGO islands now.”

Fortnite has always been all about customization, especially since Fortnite Creative was introduced. And now with LEGO Fortnite introducing players to tools and templates to create their own island, this could be a great addition to spice things up.

Imagine having a game mode similar to the High Explosive LTM, but instead of only using explosives, you’d only be able to use toys and score an elimination when they land on someone. This could be both in regular Creative modes or in LEGO.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, toys could make an appearance in the Item Shop to keep things interesting. After all, Fortnite players complaining about the shop isn’t something new at this point.

Having this cosmetic added in the shop would make some players, especially those who missed out, look forward more to the shop’s rotation.

They could even be a seasonal addition in the shop. The beach ball water balloon and bottle, for example, would be so fun to have around when it’s summer.