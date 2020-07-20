SypherPK predicts exact location of Fortnite’s Atlantis POI

Popular Fortnite content creator Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan thinks he knows exactly where the game’s highly-anticipated upcoming Atlantis point of interest will be on the map.

While a number of Fortnite’s biggest names have made the switch to other titles, such as Call of Duty battle royale Warzone, Sypher has stayed loyal to Epic Games’ hit and has remained a go-to authority on all things Fortnite.

That’s why, now he’s predicted where the Atlantis POI will be, fans and players are forced to listen, because he might just be spot on.

Sypher first called that Atlantis will definitely become a POI once it became evident that Aquaman was getting involved in the game, with the DC Comics character getting his own skin.

Now, as the map is slowly draining and the water levels falling, Sypher has found exactly where he expects Atlantis to be.

In the upper-left corner of the map, west of Pleasant Park and north of Sweaty Sands, a huge whirlpool is forming.

“This big whirlpool is big for a reason,” Sypher said in his July 18 upload. “I’m pretty sure, when the water fully drains, Atlantis is going to be here. This looks like the perfect spot for that POI.”

Timestamp 3:04

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZhZAsq5Ids

Sypher does add that, while he knows nothing just like everyone else, he believes that Atlantis will rise above the water, rather than being partly or completely submerged in it.

The prediction definitely seems possible: That is a huge space being taken up by the whirlpool, so it’s hard to imagine it won’t go on to be something much bigger and better, and could be the perfect spot for Atlantis to fill.

There’s no telling when or even if the fabled Atlantis POI will join the Fortnite map, but if it does, all eyes will be on the north-west corner of the map, especially with Fortnite Season 4 set to kick off in August.