Fortnite

Exclusive: Guild Esports expand Fortnite roster with rising star Hen

Published: 21/Dec/2020 12:00 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 12:14

by Connor Bennett
Guild Esports, the esports organization that has David Beckham as a co-owner, is entering the Fortnite scene with the signing of 15-year-old star Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Even though it might have slipped a touch in terms of popularity, players still flock to Fortnite – both in terms of playing casually and trying to make the jump to playing professionally.

Those that impress can find themselves on the radar of esports organizations across the globe – especially if they can build a nice following on social media while also picking up tournament wins in-game. 

In the case of Guild, they’ve already signed Nikolaj ‘Flikk’ Andreas Frøslev whose had success in different Cash Cups and FNCS events, but they’re also expanding their roster with the addition of Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Guild Esports' roster of players
Guild Esports
Guild Esports started out with teams in FIFA and Rocket League.

The 15-year-old star, who has previously played under the Become Legends banner, has managed to claim glory in a handful of different Cash Cups while also going close in Fortnite Championship Series play too. 

The Lithuanian-born player has quickly cemented himself as a rising star in the UK and European scenes, amassing big followings on both Twitter and Twitch. 

“I’m really excited to work with Guild, with players I have been following before I started in my professional career,” Hen said. “It’s been great to meet a team with the same determination that I feel, and I can’t wait to show off my skills and compete as a member of Guild.”

As for why Guild sprung to sign Hen, Grant Rousseau, Guild’s Director of Esports said: “To compete in the Pro Fortnite scene, you need top talent and an endless amount of skill. With the addition of Hen to our roster, we have made another bold move in the creation of a truly impressive team. We are eager to put our growing team to the test.”

Guild’s expansion in Fortnite shows that they’re not heading for the exit on the battle royale anytime soon. As for their next move, it’s been stated that they want a CS:GO team, but we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.

CS:GO

Astralis dominate IEM Global Challenge 2020 Grand Finals

Published: 21/Dec/2020 10:54 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 11:14

by Andrew Amos

IEM

IEM’s Global Challenge has come and gone, with Astralis emerging as victors and claiming the lion’s share of $500,000. Here’s how the event unfolded.

  • Astralis cruise to a 3-0 Grand Final win over Team Liquid — Inferno (16-11), Overpass (16-11), Dust 2 (16-10)
  • Device dominated for The Danes with a 1.26 rating across 13 maps
  • Twistzz confirms Liquid departure after Grand Final loss

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Final placements

Astralis walked away with $200,000 and 3,000 BLAST Points — overtaking Team Vitality (9,300) at the top of the BLAST Circuit with 9,363 points.

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) BLAST Points
1 Astralis $200,000 3000
2 Team Liquid $100,000 1500
3-4 BIG $50,000 938
Natus Vincere
5-6 Team Vitality $30,000 375
FURIA
7-8 Heroic $20,000 188
Complexity

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Results & recap

Results & recaps

Day 1 — Tuesday, December 15

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Match Vitality 1-2 BIG 3am 6am 11am
Group A Opening Match Astralis 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group B Opening Match Na’Vi 2-0 FURIA 10am 1pm 6pm

BIG upset Vitality, Astralis & Na’Vi cruise through

Better late than never! Plenty wrote off BIG heading into IEM Global Challenge, seeing them as nothing more than Chaos’ replacement, but the Germans came to play. Despite Vitality’s convincing win on their map pick of Inferno (16-7), a 19-17 win on Vertigo and 16-13 win on Nuke was enough to edge past the world number ones.

It was business as usual for Astralis and Na’Vi, who swept their way past Complexity and Na’Vi to put them one step closer to the Playoffs.

Day 2 — Wednesday, December 16

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Match Liquid 2-0 Heroic 3am 6am 11am
Group A Elimination Match Vitality 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group A Winners’ Match BIG 2-0 Astralis 10am 1pm 6pm

BIG clinch Playoff berth, Vitality & Liquid win big

The day started off with cool, calm, and collected performance from Team Liquid, who wrestled a 2-0 victory vs Heroic — 16-11 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke. Vitality made up for their shock day one loss with a dismantling of Complexity, taking Nuke 16-9 before dominating Dust2 16-3.

The tournament’s first Playoff clincher match went the way of BIG, who etched out a key overtime victory on Vertigo (22-19), before making a comeback on Dust 2 to take the map 16-10.

Day 3 — Thursday, December 17

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group B Elimination Match FURIA 2-1 Heroic 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Winners’ Match Navi 2-0 Liquid 11:30am 2:30pm 7:30pm

FURIA finish strong against Heroic; s1mple shines vs Liquid 

The Brazilian’s weathered the storm against Heroic. While the Danish side managed to keep the first two games highly competitive (sending Nuke into triple overtime), FURIA took the Group B decider match with an emphatic performance on Vertigo 16-4 — sending Heroic packing in 7th-8th place.

Navi advanced to the Playoffs with a swift 2-0 win over Team Liquid. After the matchup, s1mple said it felt good to beat the Americans, since they had their number in 2019. While it was teammate Perfecto who clutched up time and again on map one, s1mple closed out the series with his dominant AWP performance on Nuke.

Day 4 — Friday, December 18

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group A Decider Match Vitality 1-2 Astralis 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Decider Match FURIA 0-2 Team Liquid 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Liquid & Astralis secure Playoff spot

Astralis took down the top dogs of Team Vitality to secure their Playoff spot. Even though Misutaaa was strong out of the gate, The Danes shrugged off the one map loss, taking the series 2-1.

FURIA went in against Team Liquid as hot favorites. Competing for the fourth and final Playoff spot, Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski and the rest of Liquid stepped up to secure semi-final matchup against an on-form BIG lineup.

Day 5 — Saturday, December 19

Round Game PT ET GMT
Semi-final 1 NaVi 1-2 Astralis 7am 10am 3pm
Semi-final 2 Team Liquid 2-0 BIG 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Astralis & Liquid shrug off Europe’s finest

Semi-final Saturday got off to a rocking start with Na’Vi taking on Astralis. Even though s1mple and co. put up a fight, taking Nuke (16-9), it wasn’t enough to overcome the Danish powerhouse, who punched their ticket to the Final with a win on Inferno (16-13) and Train (16-11).

Team Liquid brushed aside BIG in two. Despite Jake ‘Stewie2k’ Yip’s mid-series mouse issues, Liquid looked unstoppable as EliGE clocked off with a 113.6 ADR and 61 frags.

Day 6 — Sunday, December 20

Round Game PT ET GMT
Grand Final Astralis 3-0 Team Liquid 8am 11am 4pm

Astralis end 2020 on a high, with a Twistzz

Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken stepped up after a rocky road to the Grand Final. But despite the Canadian’s best efforts, Astralis proved too strong. 16-11 wins on Inferno and Overpass led to a Dust 2 brawl.

Liquid just weren’t able to keep up with Astralis’ dynamic duo in Device & Dupreeh, bowing out in 2nd place after losing 16-10.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Teams & players

Teams were divided into two groups. The top two from each group qualified to Saturday’s semi-finals. Notably, Complexity played with Otto ‘ottoNd’ Sihvo as a stand-in, following Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev’s absence.

Group A Group B
Team Vitality — apEX, shox, RpK, misutaaa, ZywOo, Nivera, XTQZZZ [C] Heroic — stavn, b0RUP, cadiaN, TeSeS, niko
Complexity — blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, JKS, ottoNd, keita [C] FURIA — arT, yuurih, VINI, KSCERATO, HEN1
Astralis — device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, zonic [C] Natus Vincere — flamie, s1mple, electronic, BoombI4, Perfecto, B1ad3 [C]
BIG — tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, tow b [C] Team Liquid — EliGE, Twistzz, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, moses [C]