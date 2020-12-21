Exclusive: Guild Esports expand Fortnite roster with rising star Hen

Guild Esports, the esports organization that has David Beckham as a co-owner, is entering the Fortnite scene with the signing of 15-year-old star Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Even though it might have slipped a touch in terms of popularity, players still flock to Fortnite – both in terms of playing casually and trying to make the jump to playing professionally.

Those that impress can find themselves on the radar of esports organizations across the globe – especially if they can build a nice following on social media while also picking up tournament wins in-game.

In the case of Guild, they’ve already signed Nikolaj ‘Flikk’ Andreas Frøslev whose had success in different Cash Cups and FNCS events, but they’re also expanding their roster with the addition of Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

The 15-year-old star, who has previously played under the Become Legends banner, has managed to claim glory in a handful of different Cash Cups while also going close in Fortnite Championship Series play too.

The Lithuanian-born player has quickly cemented himself as a rising star in the UK and European scenes, amassing big followings on both Twitter and Twitch.

“I’m really excited to work with Guild, with players I have been following before I started in my professional career,” Hen said. “It’s been great to meet a team with the same determination that I feel, and I can’t wait to show off my skills and compete as a member of Guild.”

As for why Guild sprung to sign Hen, Grant Rousseau, Guild’s Director of Esports said: “To compete in the Pro Fortnite scene, you need top talent and an endless amount of skill. With the addition of Hen to our roster, we have made another bold move in the creation of a truly impressive team. We are eager to put our growing team to the test.”

Guild’s expansion in Fortnite shows that they’re not heading for the exit on the battle royale anytime soon. As for their next move, it’s been stated that they want a CS:GO team, but we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.