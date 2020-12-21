Exclusive: Guild Esports expand Fortnite roster with rising star Hen

IEM’s Global Challenge has come and gone, with Astralis emerging as victors and claiming the lion’s share of $500,000. Here’s how the event unfolded.
- Astralis cruise to a 3-0 Grand Final win over Team Liquid — Inferno (16-11), Overpass (16-11), Dust 2 (16-10)
- Device dominated for The Danes with a 1.26 rating across 13 maps
- Twistzz confirms Liquid departure after Grand Final loss
IEM Global Challenge 2020: Final placements
Astralis walked away with $200,000 and 3,000 BLAST Points — overtaking Team Vitality (9,300) at the top of the BLAST Circuit with 9,363 points.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|BLAST Points
|1
|Astralis
|$200,000
|3000
|2
|Team Liquid
|$100,000
|1500
|3-4
|BIG
|$50,000
|938
|Natus Vincere
|5-6
|Team Vitality
|$30,000
|375
|FURIA
|7-8
|Heroic
|$20,000
|188
|Complexity
IEM Global Challenge 2020: Results & recap
Results & recaps
Day 1 — Tuesday, December 15
|Round
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Opening Match
|Vitality 1-2 BIG
|3am
|6am
|11am
|Group A Opening Match
|Astralis 2-0 Complexity
|6:30am
|9:30am
|2:30pm
|Group B Opening Match
|Na’Vi 2-0 FURIA
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
BIG upset Vitality, Astralis & Na’Vi cruise through
Better late than never! Plenty wrote off BIG heading into IEM Global Challenge, seeing them as nothing more than Chaos’ replacement, but the Germans came to play. Despite Vitality’s convincing win on their map pick of Inferno (16-7), a 19-17 win on Vertigo and 16-13 win on Nuke was enough to edge past the world number ones.
It was business as usual for Astralis and Na’Vi, who swept their way past Complexity and Na’Vi to put them one step closer to the Playoffs.
Day 2 — Wednesday, December 16
|Round
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Opening Match
|Liquid 2-0 Heroic
|3am
|6am
|11am
|Group A Elimination Match
|Vitality 2-0 Complexity
|6:30am
|9:30am
|2:30pm
|Group A Winners’ Match
|BIG 2-0 Astralis
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
BIG clinch Playoff berth, Vitality & Liquid win big
The day started off with cool, calm, and collected performance from Team Liquid, who wrestled a 2-0 victory vs Heroic — 16-11 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke. Vitality made up for their shock day one loss with a dismantling of Complexity, taking Nuke 16-9 before dominating Dust2 16-3.
The tournament’s first Playoff clincher match went the way of BIG, who etched out a key overtime victory on Vertigo (22-19), before making a comeback on Dust 2 to take the map 16-10.
Day 3 — Thursday, December 17
|Round
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Elimination Match
|FURIA 2-1 Heroic
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|Group B Winners’ Match
|Navi 2-0 Liquid
|11:30am
|2:30pm
|7:30pm
FURIA finish strong against Heroic; s1mple shines vs Liquid
The Brazilian’s weathered the storm against Heroic. While the Danish side managed to keep the first two games highly competitive (sending Nuke into triple overtime), FURIA took the Group B decider match with an emphatic performance on Vertigo 16-4 — sending Heroic packing in 7th-8th place.
Navi advanced to the Playoffs with a swift 2-0 win over Team Liquid. After the matchup, s1mple said it felt good to beat the Americans, since they had their number in 2019. While it was teammate Perfecto who clutched up time and again on map one, s1mple closed out the series with his dominant AWP performance on Nuke.
Day 4 — Friday, December 18
|Round
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Decider Match
|Vitality 1-2 Astralis
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|Group B Decider Match
|FURIA 0-2 Team Liquid
|10:30am
|1:30pm
|6:30pm
Liquid & Astralis secure Playoff spot
Astralis took down the top dogs of Team Vitality to secure their Playoff spot. Even though Misutaaa was strong out of the gate, The Danes shrugged off the one map loss, taking the series 2-1.
FURIA went in against Team Liquid as hot favorites. Competing for the fourth and final Playoff spot, Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski and the rest of Liquid stepped up to secure semi-final matchup against an on-form BIG lineup.
Day 5 — Saturday, December 19
|Round
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semi-final 1
|NaVi 1-2 Astralis
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|Semi-final 2
|Team Liquid 2-0 BIG
|10:30am
|1:30pm
|6:30pm
Astralis & Liquid shrug off Europe’s finest
Semi-final Saturday got off to a rocking start with Na’Vi taking on Astralis. Even though s1mple and co. put up a fight, taking Nuke (16-9), it wasn’t enough to overcome the Danish powerhouse, who punched their ticket to the Final with a win on Inferno (16-13) and Train (16-11).
Team Liquid brushed aside BIG in two. Despite Jake ‘Stewie2k’ Yip’s mid-series mouse issues, Liquid looked unstoppable as EliGE clocked off with a 113.6 ADR and 61 frags.
Day 6 — Sunday, December 20
|Round
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Grand Final
|Astralis 3-0 Team Liquid
|8am
|11am
|4pm
Astralis end 2020 on a high, with a Twistzz
Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken stepped up after a rocky road to the Grand Final. But despite the Canadian’s best efforts, Astralis proved too strong. 16-11 wins on Inferno and Overpass led to a Dust 2 brawl.
Liquid just weren’t able to keep up with Astralis’ dynamic duo in Device & Dupreeh, bowing out in 2nd place after losing 16-10.
IEM Global Challenge 2020: Teams & players
Teams were divided into two groups. The top two from each group qualified to Saturday’s semi-finals. Notably, Complexity played with Otto ‘ottoNd’ Sihvo as a stand-in, following Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev’s absence.
|Group A
|Group B
|Team Vitality — apEX, shox, RpK, misutaaa, ZywOo, Nivera, XTQZZZ [C]
|Heroic — stavn, b0RUP, cadiaN, TeSeS, niko
|Complexity — blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, JKS, ottoNd, keita [C]
|FURIA — arT, yuurih, VINI, KSCERATO, HEN1
|Astralis — device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, zonic [C]
|Natus Vincere — flamie, s1mple, electronic, BoombI4, Perfecto, B1ad3 [C]
|BIG — tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, tow b [C]
|Team Liquid — EliGE, Twistzz, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, moses [C]