New Yellow Jacket starter pack in Fortnite leaked

A Fortnite starter pack has been leaked from the 12.50 patch, including a new character skin, pickaxe, and some extra V-Bucks for players to pick up.

Early into the release of Fortnite, Starter packs were introduced to the store to give fans a set of cosmetic items and some V-bucks to start off their collection.

Following leaks from the v12.50 update, a new starter pack bundle has been found, and is expected to release soon.

Although they are titled as ‘Starter Packs,’ there is nothing stopping players who have purchased one in a previous season from picking up the new set as well.

The newly leaked set was revealed by reliable leaker iFireMonkey, who shared a look at the new “Yellow Jacket” collection, featuring a new pickaxe, character skin, and 600 Vbucks.

While it was not visible in the leak, the starter pack is also rumored to include some new back bling for Fortnite fans as well.

New Starter Pack pic.twitter.com/buSTuZ6Uyu — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

YouTuber AkimMakimShow revealed he first in-game look at the leaked Yellow Jacket skin, highlighting how the new character looked in action.

As there is only one starter pack available from the store at a time, the Iris pack, which is currently available, it will probably be replaced by the leaked cosmetic set soon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciYTGal15fo

Based on pricing from the previous bundles, the Yellow Jacket set is likely to cost $4.99 (€4.99 / £3.99) in the Fortnite store.

As of now, there is no exact date on when it will be released, although Epic Games usually updates the store with a new starter pack every season, with Season 3 set to start on June 4.