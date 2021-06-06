Fortnite Season 7 teasers: New Shotgun, weapon charms & more - Dexerto

Epic is known for releasing teasers ahead of any new Fortnite season, and this time around is no exception. We know aliens are coming, and they have found some rather interesting findings on the inhabitants of the Fortnite island.

Season 6 has been one of the stellar seasons that Epic has produced since they first premiered Chapter 2 towards the tail-end of 2019. Now, with Season 7 releasing on June 7, they are rolling out teasers ahead of the launch.

For quite some time now we have heard rumors of aliens coming to the Fortnite island, and this was all but confirmed with the teaser image stating “They’re coming.” Epic continues to add speculation into what the aliens could be planning with a new video released.

New Season 7 teasers

Epic has released few teasers so far, and with just a few days to go until the season releases on the 7th of June, they have rolled out another one. This time around, it appears the aliens are commenting on some of the findings they have made on earth and have noted.

The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid?

Catalog Entry #437-887 The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid? Fascinating indeed. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/VJjBro5Jja — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2021

From what we can tell they have gathered a mini Fishstick toy, a carton of milk, and some sort of weapon we have not seen in Fortnite to this point.

Also, it seems the aliens have captured these items from their mothership that we can assume is patrolling the Fortnite island as of now, to see what is really going on down there.

As well, throughout the week Fortnite players have been getting abducted by the aliens at random times during a match, and it is quite interesting to see what occurs during this. We do not know what their research has found in regards to these players, but this may be a teaser we see in the coming days.

This has the potential to be one of the biggest releases of any season we have seen from the crew at Epic Games, and with just a few days to go, we cannot wait to see what other teasers they have in store for us.

But for now, we will have to keep our eyes peeled on social media and within Fortnite itself, as UFO’s may appear at any moment!

Fortnite weapon charms and new “ray gun” coming?

One of the more notable points in this teaser was the objects themselves chosen for the teaser image. As mentioned above, we can see a milk carton, a Fishtick toy and some new weapon not seen within the Fortnite universe thus far.

The first two mentioned could be a new addition to Fortnite with the release of Season 7 in the form of weapon charms. A cosmetic item that is seen in other titles such as Warzone and Apex Legends, seems to be best suited for what these items are for.

While on the other side, the weapon on the far right is probably a new weapon coming with Season 7, and from what we can tell, it appears to be some alien technology they will be bringing to the island.

Superman and new weapon confirmed in the latest teaser

Epic has released another teaser just the day before the new season is set to release, and this time around fans have been speculating heavily regarding this one. Similar to the one we received on June 5, the teaser features three items and an accompanying caption that states.

When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable. More testing required.

Catalog Entry #407-740 When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable. More testing required. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

Starting on the left, this looks to be another weapon charm that we could see in the game so that we can equip these on the side of our weapons. For the weapon on the right, HYPEX has noted that this is already a weapon in Save The World and it is a shotgun called the Pulsar 9000, so this should be making its way into the battle royale game mode.

Now, onto the most interesting aspect of this latest teaser, and this is the pair of glasses in the middle of the video. On the surface, they seem to be just a regular pair of glasses, and we would normally assume it would just be another weapon charm.

However, some eagle-eyed fans have made a connection between the caption of the teaser and the renowned superhero, Superman. For those who do not Clark Kent, or Superman becomes “unrecognizable” when he wears a special set of glasses, and people cannot make the connection between the two. This is essentially the statement the teaser notes, and Epic could be planning on releasing a new Superman skin for Season 7’s battle pass.

But, this is purely speculation at this time, and we do not know if Epic has this in store for players when Season 7 releases.