Fortnite star MrFreshAsian considering Twitch break after losing partnership

Popular Fortnite competitor and content creator Harley ‘MrFreshAsian’ Campbell may be set for a lengthy streaming hiatus after suddenly being stripped of his Twitch partnership.

Despite being one of the biggest Fortnite streamers on Twitch today, MrFreshAsian was stripped of his partnership status on August 3.

“RIP Twitch purple tick,” the streamer said in response to the news. Though not only is the verification tick gone, so too are the exclusive partner perks. Subscriptions, Subscriber Badges, and even Twitch Bits are all “gone too,” Fresh confirmed.

Fresh signed an exclusive deal with Twitch in 2020, but losing partnership may jeopardize the remainder of his contract with the Amazon-owned site.

Advertisement

subs, sub badges and bitties are gone too Time for a holiday?? 🌴 — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) August 3, 2021

Fresh loses Twitch partnership over YouTube praise?

It remains unclear exactly what led to his partnership status being revoked. However, various replies point towards a few key factors that may have contributed to the decision.

One leading theory suggests Fresh was punished after praising rival platform YouTube. With over seven million subscribers on YouTube, the Fortnite star rakes in millions of views every week.

Given his following, there’s a chance his efforts on YouTube are more lucrative than Twitch. Highlighting that fact may have landed him in hot water.

Fresh encourages viewers to use adblocker

Another theory points towards recent comments from Fresh that encouraged fans to bypass advertisements on the streaming platform. On July 27, the star said: “Guys if you don’t like ads, just get an adblocker. Simple.”

Advertisement

Read More: Could Lil Nas X be getting a Fortnite ICON skin?

Actively driving viewers towards adblockers, rather than Twitch subscriptions, could be the straw that broke the camel’s back. “It’s part of my contract, ads have to be run, otherwise Fresh gets in trouble,” he even admitted shortly after.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There’s currently no confirmation as to why Twitch made the decision. Though without the ability to generate revenue through Twitch subscriptions, Fresh has now teased that a hiatus may be up next.

The Fortnite star tweeted: “Time for a holiday?”