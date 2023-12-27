LEGO Fortnite’s players are already quitting over build limits

Players are already beginning to leave LEGO Fortnite after reaching building limits within the game.

LEGO Fortnite was a massive success when it launched on December 7 as one of three new game modes. The Minecraft-style survival mode had players exploring new biomes and building villages.

Taking inspiration from LEGO, the original premise of the game was to allow players to build to their heart’s content. This has become obvious with creative builds like the Breaking Bad trailer, Marvel’s Avengers Tower, and more.

However, people with grand ideas of building large castles with highly decorated insides are beginning to notice one big problem – building limits. These limits are not driving away its player base, who need more things to do within the game.

LEGO Fortnite build limits seem to tell players to ‘stop playing’’

One Reddit user posted an image of their constructed Shogun castle in LEGO Fortnite, which was put on hold due to building limits. The building limits in LEGO Fortnite are unknown, as some players have reported that the error is ‘inconsistent’ among different builds.

“I made a big chunky castle with almost 30 rooms with interior,” the user said. “The plan was to build a town around it, but then I encountered what is probably one of the biggest disgraces I’ve encountered in video games ever. It turns out the game can’t do the very thing it was created to do – building.”

Other commenters echoed the sentiments of the original poster, saying that they have also stopped playing the game due to building limits. But after almost a month of being live, LEGO Fortnite developers have yet to announce plans to change the build limit.

“Build limit is very discouraging,” said one commenter. “Every time I think about building a big structure, I get disappointed because I probably can’t actually make it. I hope they find a way to allow an infinite build limit.”

Outside of changes to item stack limits and other minor adjustments, LEGO Fortnite has not added any new content to the game since its release.