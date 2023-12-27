LEGO Fortnite glitch causes village level loss after renovations

A bug in LEGO Fortnite is causing players to lose their village levels permanently after changes are made to the buildings within.

LEGO Fortnite was an explosive hit when it first released on December 7 as one of the three new modes coming to the game. The survival game mode offered players a free-to-play Minecraft experience in LEGO style.

In it’s first week of release, LEGO Fortnite had over a million current players and stayed above 500,000 for the weeks following. However, as the game creeps up on its one-month anniversary, glaring issues have caused a drop in player base.

One of the most notable issues the game is currently facing is its build limit, which has forced many players to put their grand build ideas on hold. Players are beginning to experience issues with the villages they had to grind to level up.

LEGO Fortnite village bug leaving players without upgrades

A Redditor posted an image to the official LEGO Fortnite Reddit and described the problem of their village losing levels. These level downgrades came after the user destroyed buildings to make room for new ones.

“I am playing on PC,” started the poster. “My village level was almost to level 6, then when I checked after adding a bunch of walls around my base, it had dropped below level 5. I disconnected and joined back to see if it would fix it, but when I checked, it was below level 4. I tried disconnecting one more time, and now it is below level 3. The level is dropping inexplicably. I should have more than enough stuff in my village to be over level 6.”

Other comments echoed the bug by explaining that they, too, had been experiencing issues. Some said that the bug happened once they destroyed their village square and replaced it while others said it had to do with the amount of light in the village. However, it seems like rebuilding is to blame for this issue.

“Take a look at my village; it’s not even above level 1,” said one commentator. “I got it to 10 once, and then after that, it was downhill. I think it has to do with renovations, if you build it adds +1 to the village score. If you break one I think it is -2, -3 I don’t know for sure but it’s dumb. If you break pre-existing stuff, you’ll need to build a lot to make up for it.”

LEGO Fortnite has not made any significant changes to the game since it was released. The latest update from the developers was minor changes surrounding weapon durability to item stacking. At the time of writing this article, the developers have not addressed this village deleveling bug.