LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure: Map code & how to play the game

This new LEGO Fortnite game mode lets you take care of cats and do adorable things with them. Here’s how to access the LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure map and how to play the game.

As a survival game, LEGO Fortnite has a surprising variety of animals, such as cows, chickens, fish, and so on. But thanks to one of the latest LEGO Fortnite additions, the list expands even more, as cats have also been added to a game mode called Cat Island Adventure.

Players in this mode can build, raise, and take care of cats roaming around the island! The trailer showcased this mode as a chill and cute pet-raising game, similar to how you’d imagine a Tamagotchi.

If you’re keen on checking this mode out, here’s how to access the LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure map and how to play the mode.

How to open the LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure map

The Cat Island Adventure game mode can be accessed from the “LEGO Islands” tab. You’ll need to select LEGO Fortnite first in your lobby, then scroll down until you find this specific tab. Another way to access this game mode is by entering its map code, 4051-8342-2747, from the search icon.

How to play LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure

Epic Games Cats jamming together in LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure.

Cat Island Adventure is a bit different from LEGO Fortnite. As soon as you arrive on the island, you’ll be swarmed with cats desperate for your attention. There are no specific building or survival-related quests here, as your ultimate goal is to take care of the cats.

So far, I’ve found several ways to interact with the cats. Other than feeding, petting, and bathing them, there are options to build structures and toys for the cats to enjoy.

I managed to build a radio in my playthrough, which somehow attracted the cats to dance together in such a cute way. Occasionally, the cats will also show thought bubbles, showing what would make them happy.