How to play in Fortnite's $1M Marvel Super Cup: Dates, format, more - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Marvel-themed Season is coming to a close and Epic Games is planning to end with a bang as there’s a whopping $1 million tournament right around the corner.

Competitive events can often be hard to break into. However, Fortnite is set to deliver one of the most accessible tournaments yet with an upcoming $1 million Super Cup. Anyone can enter, anyone can play, and anyone can win big in the “ultimate showdown.”

It’s the grand finale of Fortnite Season 4 as the Marvel-centric takeover winds down. You’ll need to play your best games possible, using every heroic and villainous power to your advantage.

From how you can get involved to the specific rules you should be aware of, here’s everything there is to know about the $1M Super Cup.

Fortnite $1M Super Cup Schedule

The Super Cup event is set to take place across a single day with six hours of action on offer. Kicking off on November 21, the event is broken up into two separate rounds of competition. The first round will play out with thousands of teams as everyone looks to secure a spot among the top of the leaderboards.

Once three hours have passed, the top teams will advance through to round two for another batch of games. The absolute best teams at the culmination of this round will be taking home the lion’s share of the $1M prize pool.

European talent is up first as EU broadcasts kick off at 1PM ET | 10AM PT. Meanwhile, NA East is next in line for the spotlight as that region takes over from 5PM ET | 2PM PT. We’ve embedded the official stream below for your convenience.

How to play in the $1M Super Cup event

Joining the competition and squaring off against the best couldn’t be simpler. On November 21, a new competitive tab will appear in Fortnite’s main menu. So long as your account is registered with 2-Factor-Authentication and your above level 30, you’ll be placed right into the mix.

There are no qualifiers, no hoops to jump through. Simply enter this event playlist in the menu and you’ll be all set to compete for $1M.

Fortnite $1M Super Cup Format

Throughout each phase of the event, Duos will have three hours to play a maximum of 10 games. Points will be accumulated throughout these games depending on total eliminations and overall placements. A first-place finish is worth 55 points in total.

At the conclusion of the first round, a majority of the competing Duos will be knocked out. Only the top 1,000 from NA East, NA West, Europe, and Brazil will make it through to round two. Meanwhile, only 500 from OCE, Asia, and ME regions will advance.

The best Duos will be handed $3,500 for winning the event in their region, However, some regions will be paying out prizes to every single team all the way through to the 500th best Duo on the day.