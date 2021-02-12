How to get Tron Fortnite skins in Season 5

Another major crossover has made its way to Fortnite Season 5 as Epic Games just introduced a new Tron Legacy set. Here’s how you can acquire the ‘End of the Line’ collection.
Fortnite continues to break boundaries with the biggest collaborations in the gaming industry. From DC’s most popular heroes to AMC’s The Walking Dead protagonists, we’ve seen a ton of new additions in Season 5.
With no signs of slowing down anytime soon, the marquee crossovers have continued once again. This week, it’s Disney’s Tron franchise that’s taking over Epic’s hugely popular battle royale.
From custom Light Suits to a Light Cycle Glider and plenty more, here’s how you can get your hands on the brand new cosmetics.
How to get Tron skins in Fortnite
While some cosmetics have to be unlocked through in-game tasks, the new Tron bundle couldn’t be easier to grab. Each and every item in the new ‘End of the Line’ set is available in the Item Shop.
These unique cosmetics bring the unmistakable look of Tron right into Fortnite. Characters can run around the map embodying the visuals of their favorite programs from the franchise.
The sleek black and neon blue designs are pulled directly from 2010’s Tron Legacy, opposed to the costumes from the 1982 original.
Epic confirmed in a blog post these items will be available from Thursday February 11 onwards. Not only will you be able to pick up the skins, but additional items will also be in the store.
The Tron cosmetics set will consist of the following items:
- Cypher Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Firewall Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Datapath Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Packet Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Bitstream Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Commandline Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Upload Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Io Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Bandwidth Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Light Cycle Glider: 800 V-Bucks
- Identity Disk Pickaxe: bundled with Outfits
- Identity Disk Back Bling: bundled with Outfits
Welcome to the Grid.
Gear up as Grid Warriors and fight for the users! Tron Outfits are in the Shop now.
More info: https://t.co/brB6ItQaeH pic.twitter.com/XwXFIbh0Il
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 12, 2021
Epic is yet to confirm when these items will be disappearing from the store, so be sure to grab everything before it’s gone.
- Read More: 14 of the best Fortnite skins ever released
Fortnite’s Item Shop is always rotating, so it’s entirely likely they’ll appear every once in a while. In the meantime, expect to see plenty of Light Cycles on your next drop in Season 5.