Logo
Fortnite

How to get Tron Fortnite skins in Season 5

Published: 12/Feb/2021 3:23

by Brad Norton
Tron bundle in Fortnite
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Another major crossover has made its way to Fortnite Season 5 as Epic Games just introduced a new Tron Legacy set. Here’s how you can acquire the ‘End of the Line’ collection.

Fortnite continues to break boundaries with the biggest collaborations in the gaming industry. From DC’s most popular heroes to AMC’s The Walking Dead protagonists, we’ve seen a ton of new additions in Season 5.

With no signs of slowing down anytime soon, the marquee crossovers have continued once again. This week, it’s Disney’s Tron franchise that’s taking over Epic’s hugely popular battle royale.

From custom Light Suits to a Light Cycle Glider and plenty more, here’s how you can get your hands on the brand new cosmetics.

How to get Tron skins in Fortnite

Fortnite tron skin
Epic Games
Become an unstoppable program in Fortnite with the new Tron bundle.

While some cosmetics have to be unlocked through in-game tasks, the new Tron bundle couldn’t be easier to grab. Each and every item in the new ‘End of the Line’ set is available in the Item Shop.

These unique cosmetics bring the unmistakable look of Tron right into Fortnite. Characters can run around the map embodying the visuals of their favorite programs from the franchise.

The sleek black and neon blue designs are pulled directly from 2010’s Tron Legacy, opposed to the costumes from the 1982 original.

Epic confirmed in a blog post these items will be available from Thursday February 11 onwards. Not only will you be able to pick up the skins, but additional items will also be in the store.

The Tron cosmetics set will consist of the following items:

  • Cypher Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Firewall Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Datapath Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Packet Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Bitstream Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Commandline Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Upload Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Io Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Bandwidth Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Light Cycle Glider: 800 V-Bucks
  • Identity Disk Pickaxe: bundled with Outfits
  • Identity Disk Back Bling: bundled with Outfits

Epic is yet to confirm when these items will be disappearing from the store, so be sure to grab everything before it’s gone. 

Fortnite’s Item Shop is always rotating, so it’s entirely likely they’ll appear every once in a while. In the meantime, expect to see plenty of Light Cycles on your next drop in Season 5.

Fortnite

Hilarious Fortnite “pay-to-win” strategy allows you to blend in at the Mandalorian POI

Published: 11/Feb/2021 20:06

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

A strategy involving the relatively new Mandalorian POI in Fortnite that some are calling pay-to-win has been making the rounds lately, even garnering attention from YouTuber and content creator SypherPK. Here’s how you can do it for yourself. 

With the release of update v15.30, Fortnite got a brand new POI near the center of the map called Kit’s Cantina, clearly inspired by one of the areas seen in The Mandalorian show, alongside a mode LTM where all players are tasked with going after specific people in the match.

Now, a new strategy involving the POI just might show an easy way to take care of everyone dropping there. The strategy is so good that some, like SypherPK, are calling it “pay-to-win” and it’s easy to see why.

@korc1eHOW TO GET EZ KILLS! 5000 IQ 😳🧠 #fortnite #fortnitememes #fortniteclips #fortnitebr♬ original sound – KORCLE

The actual strategy, which was discovered by TikTok user korc1e, involves both the Breakpoint skin, as well as the Accolades emote. Players have noticed that the aforementioned skin looks a good bit like the hologram seen in Kit’s Cantina, while the emote is identical to the motions that the hologram is performing.

All players need to do is equip the emote and the skin, go up to the hologram in-game, time the emote with the hologram, and it almost seems to blend you in. While it might be easy to think that that won’t fool anyone, one of SypherPK’s latest videos proves otherwise, as he was able to go unnoticed for a while by utilizing the above strategy.

The reason that some are calling this strategy pay-to-win is because both the skin and the emote have to bought on the Item Shop and can’t be earned through gameplay. What’s even worse is that both of these items currently aren’t available, meaning if you don’t have them already, you’re out of luck.

It’s unclear if this strategy is so egregious that it requires Epic’s attention, however, given how effective it seems to be, players might want to double check the hologram every time they visit Kit’s Cantina from now on.