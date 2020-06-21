How to get Loserfruit Fortnite skin bundle: release date and price

Australian Fortnite star Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten is the next content creator added to the game, as part of the Icon Series, and leakers have revealed exactly what fans can expect from her new skin bundle.

The Icon Series skin collection was introduced by Epic to highlight some of the best creators on Fortnite and was kicked off with Ninja’s character being added to the battle royale on January 16.

Not long after the release of the Ninja skin, it was announced that Australian star Loserfruit would be next-in-line to become a playable Fortnite character.

Unfortunately for her fans, Loserfruit later revealed that her Icon Series skin, which was expected to be released around June 3, was delayed by Epic Games until further notice.

However, the hype for her Icon Series release has now started to build once again after Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared a proper look at the full bundle on June 21.

The Loserfruit skin got decrypted while I was sleeping! Here's a full showcase of the skin in high quality! 👀



Looks much better now that we can see it without PS4 graphics! pic.twitter.com/PyJjbltT0D — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 21, 2020

While the skin has been leaked before in low quality, ShiinaBR explained that the files have now been decrypted, with the full release coming later on June 21.

The Loserfruit skin pack also includes a dynamic outfit as well as her "Buddy Bag" back bling, “Fruit Punchers” Pickaxe, and a Bounce Berry emote.

Shortly after the new bundle was leaked, Loserfruit went live on her Twitch channel and revealed that she along with some of her friends have been given early access to try it out early.

However, the latest Icon series collection is not available to the public, as of yet, and Epic followed up by releasing a blog post, explaining that it would be released in the store at 5 PM/ 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST / on June 21.

While the pricing has not been confirmed by Epic Games, the skin will likely be available, both individually and as part of a bundle, for 1500 V-bucks or 2000 V Bucks depending on the version selected.

Epic Games also teased in their blog post that popular Spanish YouTuber TheGrefg will be next addition to the Icon series and they will be releasing more information soon.