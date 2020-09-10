All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite update v14.10

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has added plenty of Marvel themed changes in-game and there have now been even more superhero cosmetics and skins leaked ahead of the v14.10 update.

For Fortnite’s fourth season, Epic Games announced that they would be partnering with Marvel to introduce more of the fan-favorite MCU superheroes and villains into the battle royale title.

Advertisement

The latest season saw the addition of characters like Storm, Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, and plenty more, but Epic is showing no signs of slowing, with leaks pointing towards another batch of cosmetics coming in the v14.10 update.

All Marvel skins in Fortnite v14.10 update

Although many of the top characters arrived in the previous update, Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed that there were still some interesting characters to pick up, such as Arachne, Insight, and Shogun from the “Web of Corruption” set.

Advertisement

One of the most interesting features added in Fortnite’s v14.10 update is the new “Become a Hero” character builder and many of the skins leaked will likely be used for creating custom skins.

However, there were also some notable names leaked, with the Silver Surfer, from the Fantastic 4, looking to make an appearance in Fortnite soon. It is unclear how this character will be unlocked but it is possible that he could be earned through challenges, similar to those for Wolverine.

All Marvel cosmetics in Fortnite v14.10 update

It was revealed, by HYPEX, that the Silver Surfer would be part of a full set, with a new Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, and Contrail also coming for the character.

Advertisement

There has been plenty of other cosmetics leaked for the 14.10 update, with plenty of new Wraps, Sprays, Emotes, and more all expected to be added.

Read More: SypherPK believes the next Fortnite Marvel superhero has already leaked

More cosmetics for the Become a Hero were also shared, giving players an early look at the customizable cape and a 'Hero’s Beacon' emote they can use for their character.

There have also been some leaks for some of the future updates in Season 4, with emblems leaked for two of Marvel's most iconic characters.

Advertisement

Black Panther and Venom skins might be the next Marvel characters to arrive, after FortniteFevers revealed that icons for each had been included in the v14.10 update.

Icons for the upcoming Venom and Black Panther skins!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/m4Abbo7Ffl — FortniteFevers | Fortnite News & Leaks! (@FortniteFevers) September 10, 2020

With tons of new content packed into Season 4 so far, players will have the option to pick up an existing hero or to create a brand new one, ahead of the Nexus War event that has been teased for the end of the Season.

You can check all of the changes out with the full patch notes for Fortnite's v14.10 update here.