How to get Fortnite Shadows Rising pack: re-released skins, price, more

The Shadows Rising bundle is set to be available once again in Fortnite, so if you missed out first time around, you’ve got another chance.

While most Fortnite players look to set themselves apart from the pack with their incredible building or shooting skills, there are others who bring a bit more swag to the battle royale. Yes, we’re talking about cosmetics.

These cosmetics range from character skins to pickaxes to emotes and even sprays, with some players having vast collections. Some skins are much, much rarer than others so if you get them, you can have bragging rights over your fellow players.

Owners of the Shadows Rising pack might have thought this was going to become another of the ultra-rare cosmetic sets, but they won’t be the case.

Where to buy Fortnite's Shadows Rising bundle

Multiple leakers have noted that the cosmetic pack is set to be available once again in Fortnite almost a year after it first arrived.

Included in the bundle are three skins, three back blings, and a weapon wrap. Though, you won’t find this set in the Fortnite Item Shop. Instead, you’ll have to go to the part of the menu where you buy V-Bucks. There, it will appear as a bundle for the price of $19.99 (£15.99).

Load up Fortnite and head into the battle royale menus Scroll all the way to the right until you find the V-Bucks section Click on the bundle and then hit purchase Confirm your purchase and you will own the bundle

Fortnite: Battle Royale - Shadows Rising Pack Returns!



The Shadows Rising Pack is re-releasing within the next 24 hours, with it currently being available to players in New Zealand.



This bundle features:

- 3 Skins

- 3 Backblings

- 1 Wrap pic.twitter.com/PeNNvLRrns — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 5, 2020

You can, however, also find these bundles in the Xbox and PlayStation digital stores. Simply head into your store of choice, search for Shadows Rising, and you'll be able to buy it straight from there.

In the past, players have been able to pair the Shadows Rising skins with the Stark Splitter pickaxe for a pretty sweet combo, though, it isn’t included in the pack. You’ll have to hope that the Item Shop stocks it around the same time.

The bundle is currently available in New Zealand but as Fortnite continues to update around the globe, it will become available in different regions. So, you’ll just have to keep an eye on things.