Fortnite hands out free Season 3 experience after Week 4 mission glitch

Epic Games has awarded all Fortnite players with a much appreciated boost to their Season 3 battle pass after it was discovered one of the Week 4 challenges was glitched.

Last week it was Lazy Lake. This week it’s Pleasant Park. However, one thing is constant ⁠— Floating Rings in Fortnite are proving to be a problem.

One of the Week 4 challenges in Fortnite’s Season 3 battle pass tasked players with collecting the Floating Rings at Pleasant Park. However, for some players, the mission has been near-on impossible to complete.

Much like Week 3’s issues at Lazy Lake, some players cannot seem to find the Floating Rings at the POI. They are invisible to players with low graphics settings, and for others on certain platforms, they just won’t show regardless.

While they are still in the game, not being able to see them makes actually collecting them a game of guesswork more than anything. Some players did push through the challenge, but for those who didn’t, Epic has extended an olive branch.

For this week’s Floating Rings challenge, Epic will give experience to all players ⁠— regardless of if they’ve completed the mission or not.

“Due to an issue with the Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park challenge, we’ve automatically completed it for all players,” the devs stated on July 9.

The extra 35,000 XP for players will be a much appreciated gift for those wanting to get everything in the battle pass. Every mission counts, and any little boost helps.

Due to an issue with the Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park challenge, we've automatically completed it for all players. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 9, 2020

For players who already completed the challenge before the rewards were dished out to everyone though, there’s a bit of bad news. Sadly, players will not be given any extra XP for completing the challenge before it was handed out to everyone.

The question remains though: will players have to deal with this same issue at another POI next week? After two weeks of failed challenges, Epic has not made it clear when a fix could be implemented.

Leaks from the v13.20 patch pointed towards another challenge in Week 5 requiring players to collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks, but we will have to wait and see if Epic decides to change course if the issue isn’t fixed by then.