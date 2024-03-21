Hidden feature on Zeus’ Fortnite skin hints at special connection with Aphrodite

Fortnite went all-out on the details surrounding Greek mythology for Chapter 5 Season 2, even adding a hidden homage to Zeus’ connection with Aphrodite.

The Myths and Mortals theme of Season 2 was perfectly portrayed through Greek-inspired POIs scattered across the map and a battle pass brimming with iconic figures from mythology.

Two of the most popular figures from mythology, Aphrodite and Zeus, are both featured as skins in the latest season. However, Aphrodite’s skin has faced scrutiny from the community due to discrepancies between the official skin and what was revealed in pre-release surveys.

Aphrodite’s appearance is still under review now that it has been revealed that Conqueror Zeus carries a heart-shaped locket with her picture inside. While the discovery was a hidden detail was appreciated by fans, her looks were still the main concern.

A Reddit post by RS_Rav3n did a deep dive into the Conqueror Zeus skin that can be unlocked after hitting level 67. This skin features new armor for Zeus and gives him slicked-back hair.

On his right hip, a golden locket can be seen. When looking inside it, fans can catch a glimpse of a photo of Aphrodite – but her appearance within the locket still does not match her in-game model.

“And a different version than is in game. The costume layout looks like Immortal Aphrodite but with the normal colors and shorter hair with her jacket not covering her right shoulder,” pointed out one commenter.

But Aphrodite’s appearance was not the only topic of discussion within the Reddit post. Some questioned why Zeus would be carrying a picture of Aphrodite, considering the age difference.

“Depends on if you go with the Iliad’s description or Hesiod’s in Theogony,” explained one commenter. “The Iliad said that Aphrodite is the daughter of Zeus and Dione, but in Theogony it states that when Cronus castrated Uranus, his genitals got thrown into the sea, where they floated around for some time and became a white foam where Aphrodite appeared from. Not sure which Epic picked, but she could either be Zeus’s daughter or nobody’s?”

It appears that Epic went with the Iliad’s description of the story between Zeus and Aphrodite, which would explain her picture in a heart locket on his skin, since she may be his daughter. However, there has been no other confirmed connection between the two within the Fortnite universe at the time of writing.